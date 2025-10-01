Iran Confirms It Has Exchanged Messages With US, Directly And Indirectly

By Tasnim News Agency

Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi confirmed that Iran has exchanged messages with the US, both directly and through intermediaries, during the recent diplomatic efforts, but stressed that negotiations with Washington remain at a complete deadlock.

Iran’s foreign policy will take every necessary action to protect the country’s interests, Araqchi told reporters at the conclusion of his visit to New York for the annual session of the UN General Assembly, where he held multiple meetings with representatives of the three European countries, the UN chief, and the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Araqchi said efforts were made to reach a compromise between proposals, but “due to excessive US demands and European alignment with them, no agreement was possible.”

“Our priority is defending the rights and interests of the Iranian people, and no deal that undermines them will be accepted,” he stated.

The foreign minister addressed concerns over the so-called snapback mechanism, saying some expected it to intimidate Iran into making concessions. “That is not the case. The people will see that no new economic sanctions beyond what the US previously imposed will be applied. Some lists may be added or removed, which has limited practical effect, but the political and strategic implications must also be addressed,” he explained.

Araqchi reiterated that Iran’s actions throughout the week demonstrated its commitment to safeguarding national interests, regardless of external pressures, and underscored the futility of expecting concessions under US pressure.