KFC Africa To Reveal Its Secret Recipe

In a move that has sent shockwaves through the quick-service restaurant industry, KFC Africa announced Tuesday that it will do the unthinkable: reveal its secret recipe.

The recipe has been the stuff of corporate legend, with only a handful of people knowing the complete formula.

Competitors have tried to reverse-engineer it, conspiracy theorists have developed elaborate ideas about it, and social media has played its part in stoking the flames.

The objective has always been the same: to work out what’s in the recipe. And on Wednesday 8 October, the truth will finally be revealed.

The world deserves the truth

“People have been asking us for years about our secret recipe,” says Grant Macpherson, Chief Marketing & Digital Officer, KFC Africa.

“They’ve guessed, they’ve pleaded and they’ve done their best to copy it. And now we’ve decided the world can finally share it. We think it will be better for everyone if it’s out in the open.

“History will decide whether or not this is a masterstroke, but we believe it will be good for us and most importantly good for South Africa.”

Macpherson says KFC will explain its reasons for revealing the secret recipe only on the day of the big reveal.

Precious asset

“There’s obviously going to be a lot of speculation about why we would give away this precious asset, and why now,” he says.

“Our loyal customers may be wondering whether this will kill the mystique that has made KFC South Africa’s biggest quick-service restaurant brand.

“We don’t think it will, but everything will become clear on 8 October. Until then, all the guesses and opinions will be just that.