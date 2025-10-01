New Gaza Peace Plan Aims To End Conflict And Uphold Palestinian Rights – OpEd

By Umair Khan

Endorsed by nations and Israel, has been a light of hope and heat in the Middle East and beyond. While the majority of Muslim countries such as Pakistan have welcomed it as a long-awaited blue print for the end of the Gaza ordeal, there are others who doubt its feasibility, equity, and guarantee of Palestinian rights seriously.

Initiative proponents recognize that decades of war, displacement, and human suffering—especially women’s and children’s suffering—something concrete is being placed on the table. The most extreme among these solutions are: ceasefire right away, release hostages/detainees, Gaza government reshuffling under international supervision or technocracy, and phased Israeli withdrawal military.

Pakistan has also been willing to assist most of the peace process but on the basis of some red lines. The Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has supported the 20‑point plan on basis that Palestine stability is a platform for regional peace and development. Pakistan again maintains that any settlement should be within a “two-state solution” on pre‑1967 boundaries and avoids plans that trade in displacement, forced transfer, or annexation of Palestinian land.

It is also backed by Palestinian Authority. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has declared that he will be joining the United States, Saudi Arabia, France and the United Nations to execute the plan that was adopted during a September 22 conference.

But the euphoria is qualified by a series of concerns. Firstly, it is unclear what version of the plan was being negotiated: there are opposing accounts as to its terms. Therefore, for instance, Israeli sources reported that one iteration of Hamas had signed up in principle to the release of hostages in return for Israeli withdrawal, but Hamas themselves reported saying that they have seen no final plan officially.

Secondly, Pakistan has usually been prudent rather than flatly supportive when plans entail anything that entails removing Palestinians or compromising on sovereignty. In February 2025, for example, Pakistan condemned plans for the resettlement of Palestinians beyond Gaza as “deeply troubling and unjust.”

Thirdly, there is also the issue of implementation: how will the Gazan government be formed? Will the plan address root causes of conflict, occupation, movement limitation, and property rights? What international assurance or monitoring will be employed to protect civilians, especially in light of past ceasefire breakdown and reconstruction? Critics are sounding the alarm that the proposal appears to dictate disarming Hamas, dissolving its political leadership, exclusion of Hamas from government—with questions of legitimacy and whether or not those parties sitting in judgment purporting to represent many Gaza residents will proceed on the findings.

These fall into broader concerns: could the proposal, though well-meant, play a part in prolonging injustice by overlooking the majority sentiment among Palestinians or disregarding right of return, occupation and the status of Jerusalem? Humanitarian groups note war destruction, displacement, infrastructure collapse and trauma caused an unimaginable challenge that defies any political master plan.

But to all such terror, most see this policy as the best hope in years to end mass suffering. For Gaza women and children, the usual price—demolition of homes, limited access to medical care and clean water, threat of being shelled—is devastating. To end the war, to start rebuilding, to give security and dignity may be revolutionary.

The Pakistani stance is especially noteworthy. Traditionally an ally of the Palestinian cause in international opinion but also occasionally disdainful of American proposals when these seemed to involve displacement or relinquishment of modest Palestinian claims, the present embracing thus of much of this peace plan with continuing refusal to relinquish two‑states, non‑displacement, sovereignty etc., is testimony both to its diplomatic activity and to its attempt at integrity to principle.

The Turkish President Erdogan has recently embraced the mediation aspect of the plan in his recent statements. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has at least been theoretically supportive of the peace plan. The international community, the UK, and France have all been publicly on record in support of the plan, all having seen the need for a termination of the war, as well as the achievement of ultimate peace.

Lastly, whether this plan is indeed a blue-print to a successful Palestinian state—courageously and without occupation—is less in the guise of grandiose declarations than real planning, accountability, and serious input from all Palestinian constituencies, including Gaza. If the plan does elite deals or behind-the-backs, or security exigencies instead of human rights, then even a most open-ended roadmap might be impotent to make us peaceful lives common to ordinary people.

Short answer, of course, is that most of what the statements proclaim vindicates what your summary maintains—pain is not illusory; a feasible map for an outcome path is overdue; Pakistan and other Muslim nations are attempting to propel towards an equitable solution—there remain underlying issues. Is forced displacement really off the table? Is everyone listened to and treated with respect? Is there a way to keep disarmament and international administration settlement from turning into another occupation or foreign domination?

What is clear is that such a peace plan, implemented properly and in good faith, has promise: for self-determination, for newness, for an end to war and for pain. But if the process whereby it is created is not transparent, inclusive and secure for Palestinian rights, then it will be yet another hopeful set of blueprints that fails.