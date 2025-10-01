Pakistan’s Fiscal Transparency Report 2025 – OpEd

By Dr. Hamza Khan

Every now and then, Pakistan gets put under the microscope. Usually, it’s about corruption, debt, or political chaos. This time, though, the US State Department’s Fiscal Transparency Report for 2025 paints a surprisingly different picture. It’s not a puff piece, but it does recognize that the country is moving in the right direction. For once, it feels less like damage control and more like genuine progress.

What stands out first is inflation. Just a couple of years ago, families were suffocating under price hikes that made everyday life feel impossible. The report points out that inflation has dropped significantly. That’s not just a number on a chart; it’s something people feel when they’re buying groceries or paying school fees. It means the cost of living isn’t spiralling out of control like it used to. You can thank more disciplined policies for that. The government avoided some of the usual shortcuts, like flooding the market with subsidies, and instead focused on sticking to the basics. It’s not glamorous, but it works.

The other headline figure is the fiscal deficit. According to the report, Pakistan has managed to bring it down to the lowest level in nearly two decades. That’s a big deal. It tells the world that the country is finally treating its budget seriously. In the past, deficits piled up like an unpaid credit card bill, no one really wanted to look at them until it was too late. Now, at least, there’s proof that someone is keeping an eye on the books.

Revenue collection is another bright spot. The old system was basically a patchwork where a handful of sectors carried the tax burden while most slipped through. This time, reforms aimed at fairer taxation are starting to show results. More people are being brought into the fold, which spreads the weight around and builds a sense of fairness. It’s far from perfect, but when you see revenue growing steadily, it usually means institutions are getting stronger.

Then there are remittances. They’ve been rising, and the report interprets that as a sign of confidence from overseas Pakistanis. Think about it: people working abroad don’t send billions home unless they feel it’s worth doing. They want to make sure their families benefit from some stability. If those inflows are climbing, it says a lot about how the diaspora views the country’s direction.

Development spending is another area where Pakistan often gets criticized. Too many flashy projects in the past ended up being more about ribbon-cuttings than results. This time, the report credits the government for being smarter with funds. The focus seems to be shifting toward efficiency and long-term resilience. That’s exactly what’s needed, less waste, more substance.

Transparency is also improving, at least according to the findings. Access to information is expanding, and whistleblower protections are getting stronger. These aren’t the kinds of things people notice overnight, but they’re important in shaping a culture where accountability can take root. The same goes for oversight mechanisms. For years, they were either toothless or politicized. Now, they’re slowly becoming more credible. It’s not flashy progress, but it’s the kind that lasts.

International recognition matters too. For a country that’s often under scrutiny, positive notes in a global report go a long way. Investors and lenders look at this stuff when deciding whether Pakistan is worth the risk. It doesn’t erase the problems, but it signals that reforms are sticking. That credibility can unlock opportunities down the line.

Still, no one should think this means Pakistan’s troubles are over. Political instability is never far away, and the push and pull between populism and reform is constant. Add in climate shocks and external debt pressures, and the picture is still fragile. Transparency gains can be rolled back if the political winds shift. Scepticism is fair, and maybe even necessary.

But here’s what makes this report stand out: it shows that Pakistan might be learning from its own history. In the past, reforms were often rushed, shallow, or reversed the moment they became inconvenient. This time, the changes feel steadier. Whether it’s managing inflation, cutting the deficit, or widening the tax base, the improvements look like they’re built to last, if the momentum holds.

At its core, fiscal transparency isn’t about ticking boxes for Washington or pleasing international auditors. It’s about building trust at home. When people pay taxes, send remittances, or invest their savings, they want to know that money is being managed responsibly. Reports like this one are just a mirror, showing whether that trust is deserved.

For now, the reflection looks better than it has in years. Inflation is easing, revenues are climbing, spending is smarter, and oversight is getting stronger. That doesn’t mean Pakistan has arrived at some finish line, it hasn’t. But it does mean the country is starting to build the kind of credibility that can’t be bought or faked.

If Pakistan keeps moving in this direction, it won’t just win international praise. It’ll win something more valuable: the confidence of its own citizens. And that’s the kind of progress you don’t measure in reports but in the quiet relief of families who finally feel the future is a little less uncertain.