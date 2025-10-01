Pashinyan Says Armenian Transit Corridor Making Slow Progress

By Eurasianet

(Eurasianet) — Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has revealed that plans to establish a transit corridor across Armenian territory named after US President Donald Trump are still in first gear.

“Discussions have begun and will continue,” Pashinyan told journalists in Yerevan on September 29. “There are no concrete agreements yet.”

Pashinyan emphasized that the plan has not stalled. “Be confident, the TRIPP route is still on the agenda of both the United States and the world community,” he stated. “We move slowly, but without stopping.”

The transit corridor, dubbed the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), is the cornerstone of a provisional peace deal signed by Pashinyan and Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev in Washington on August 8. US officials have pledged $145 million to develop infrastructure needed for TRIPP, and the European Union has also announced it will contribute funding. But beyond that, a construction timetable and lots of operational details still need to be worked out.

Pashinyan attributed the slow pace of progress in part to the Trump administration’s balancing of multiple foreign policy priorities at once.

The corridor will connect Azerbaijan proper to its Nakhchivan exclave. When completed TRIPP is expected to become a key conduit in the emerging Middle Corridor trade network.

Meanwhile, Armenian officials have announced they are in the process of finalizing a “123 agreement,” under which Yerevan must adhere to strict conditions to qualify for “for significant transfers of nuclear material or equipment from the United States,” according to the US Department of Energy guidelines. Under 123 agreements, the United States can also “facilitate cooperation in other areas, such as technical exchanges, scientific research and safeguards discussions.”

The 123 agreement negotiations are another outgrowth of the August 8 peace deal, Armenia’s deputy foreign minister, Robert Abisohomonyan, told lawmakers.