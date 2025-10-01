Point Beach Units Cleared For 80 Years Of Operation

By World Nuclear News

The US Nuclear Regulatory Commission has renewed for a second time the operating licences of Point Beach units 1 and 2, clearing the way for an 80-year operating life for the two pressurised water reactors.

Point Beach unit 1 entered commercial operation in 1970, with unit 2 following in 1973. The units, in Two Rivers, Wisconsin, were initially licensed by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) for 40 years of operation, with both units receiving renewed operating licences in 2005 for a further 20 years, licensing them until May 2030 for unit 1 and August 2033 for unit 2.

NextEra Energy Point Beach, LLC – the owner and licensed operator of the two units – submitted its application for a subsequent licence renewal for the plant in November 2020, requesting authorisation to operate from 60 to 80 years.

The NRC has issued the renewed licences – which will now expire in October 2050 for unit 1 and March 2053 for unit 2 – following a review which saw it issue a final supplemental environmental impact statement, and a supplement to its May 2022 safety evaluation, in August 2025.

“This approval ensures that Wisconsin’s only nuclear plant will continue to provide safe, reliable, low-cost energy for generations to come,” NextEra Energy Resources President and CEO Brian Bolster said. “We are proud that Point Beach will remain an integral part of Wisconsin’s energy future and a vital contributor to the state and local economies.”

Initial licences issued by the NRC for US commercial power reactors cover operation for up to 40 years; these can be renewed for an additional 20 years for an operating lifetime of 60 years. Subsequent licence renewals cover a further 20 years of operation beyond 60 years and focus on the management of plant ageing during the 60-80 year operating period.

The NRC has so far issued some 13 units with subsequent licence renewals, including two units at Turkey Point which are operated by NextEra Energy’s sister company Florida Power & Light. A further ten units – including Florida Power & Light’s two St Lucie units – are currently undergoing the process.