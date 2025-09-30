Renewables: TotalEnergies Divests 50% Of A 270 MW Portfolio In France

By Eurasia Review

In line with its renewables business model, TotalEnergies announced Tuesday the completion of the sale of 50% of a 270 MW wind and solar portfolio in France to investment funds managed by Eiffel investment Group.

This transaction values the portfolio at €265 million, TotalEnergies said.

Following this transaction, TotalEnergies retains a 50% stake and remains the operator of the assets, from which it offtakes and markets most of the production.

TotalEnergies is building a competitive portfolio that combines renewables (solar, onshore wind, offshore wind) and flexible assets (CCGT, storage) to deliver clean firm power to its customers.

To achieve the 12% profitability target for its Integrated Power business, TotalEnergies divests up to 50% of its renewable assets once they reach commercial operation date (COD) and are derisked, allowing the Company to maximize asset value and manage risks.