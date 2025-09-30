Why Visit Astana? – OpEd

By Derya Soysal

I had the chance to visit Astana twice this year, and I would like to share my impressions of this magnificent new capital. This city, located in the heart of the Eurasian steppe, captures the hearts of everyone who visits it. Astana, although it is the capital of Kazakhstan, is not merely a political center — it is a living canvas of architectural ambition, cultural fusion, and futuristic vision. This young capital has become a symbol of national identity and global aspiration, serving as an example for many world cities. Moreover, the spectacular development the city has undergone in recent years is worth highlighting.

Astana is the result of one of the most ambitious urban projects of the 21st century. Under the direction of Japanese architect Kisho Kurokawa, the city was envisioned as a harmony between Eastern philosophy and Western modernism — a place where tradition meets innovation. Not only does it blend modernity with tradition, but it is also one of the most beautiful capitals I have ever visited. That’s why I traveled from Brussels to Astana twice in just two months.

First of all, it’s important to note that Kazakhstan is a modern country that combines natural beauty with stunning cities, while also having historical towns like Turkistan with UNESCO World Heritage monuments. Every corner of Kazakhstan is beautiful, but in this article, I want to focus on Astana because this capital, sometimes underestimated, truly deserves recognition. Astana is etched in my heart, and I’d like to share my memories of the city and my personal experience through the lines that follow.

My journey began with Air Astana, whose service I found to be of excellent quality — a company that deserves greater global recognition. Upon arriving in Astana, I explored the city and was left speechless by its architectural icons, full of meaning and identity. First and foremost, the Bayterek Tower is one of my fondest memories. Inspired by a Kazakh legend about the mythical tree of life, the tower symbolizes hope and renewal. It stands 97 meters tall, crowned by a golden orb that shines brightly and can be seen from many parts of the city. Every time I passed by, I had to film it.

It impressed me so much that I visited it both times I came to the city. The interior is just as captivating — there’s an aquarium, a museum, and an observation deck offering panoramic views of Astana. This is a modern, exceptional, unique city where everyone feels safe. (April 2025 – me, in Astana) (May 2025 – me again).

Another structure that left me speechless was the most beautiful shopping mall I’ve ever seen: Khan Shatyr. Shaped like a tent and designed by Norman Foster, Khan Shatyr blends nomadic heritage with cutting-edge engineering. The Kazakhs are a nomadic people, and seeing their identity represented in such a way deeply moved me. As someone of Yörük origin — a nomadic people of Turkiye — I was even more touched by this tribute. The shopping center is shaped like a yurt.

The yurt represents not just the traditional housing of Kazakh nomadic life — it is also seen as a symbolic macrocosm of the Universe in Kazakh thought. It is recognized as one of the most efficient portable dwellings: easy to assemble, disassemble, and transport on horseback (Aljanova et al., 2016). Continuing with the city’s most beautiful constructions, I must mention that Astana is home to the most beautiful mosques I have ever visited — including the largest mosque in Central Asia: Astana Grand Mosque. It is the largest in Central Asia, the second largest outside the Middle East, and one of the largest in the world.

It is, quite literally, the most breathtaking mosque I have ever seen — both inside and out. At night, when illuminated, it looks even more stunning and shines like a moon. The city also has beautiful Russian Orthodox churches, such as the Assumption Cathedral, with magnificent Russian architecture. Furthermore, two other buildings impressed me: the Astana Opera and the Nur Alem Museum. The Astana Opera is considered the third largest opera house in the world, and at night, it shines brilliantly. In fact, I attended a concert there that I will never forget.

As for the Nur Alem Museum, it is one of a kind and absolutely stunning. The Museum of Future Energy showcases projects by Kazakhstani scientists and startup initiatives by young specialists in the field of green energy.

As I mentioned, Astana is a truly unique capital city, filled with a variety of remarkable buildings to explore. The country is actively working on its energy transition, so visiting is not only visually impressive but also educational. Other places also left a strong impression on me — like the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation, a striking structure reflecting the city’s blend of architectural influences: nomadic heritage, modern style, Western, Eastern, Islamic, and even Egyptian inspirations. As some of you may know, I’m originally a history teacher and an expert in Central Asian history. Something that truly amazed me as a history enthusiast was the National Museum of Kazakhstan. This museum is so vast and grand that it takes hours to visit. What impressed me most is that it’s the most beautiful museum I’ve seen that traces the entire history of Central Asia and the Turkic world — from prehistory to the modern day. Inside, there’s a giant yurt, and exhibitions about the Kokturks, the Kazakhs, and ancient Central Asian civilizations. In the pictures, you can see how happy I look. It is so obvious that I passed the best days of my life there.

To conclude, I’d like to emphasize that Astana is not just aesthetically beautiful — it is also a laboratory of sustainable urbanism. By hosting EXPO 2017 on the theme “Future Energy”, the city accelerated its development in green technologies and smart infrastructure. Today, it is home to the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) and Astana Hub, asserting itself as a regional leader in innovation and digital transformation. The AIFC is a new financial hub for Central Asia, the Caucasus, the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the Middle East, Western China, Mongolia, and Europe. For anyone who dreams of visiting a clean, healthy, unique city — one that combines tradition and modernity — Astana, with its wide boulevards and stunning, original architecture, will not disappoint you. I leave you with this magnificent view that I took from Baiterek Tower because photos cannot lie.

Photo by Derya Soysal