By Al Bawaba News

Atletico Madrid are plotting a January bid for Napoli left-back Faouzi Ghoulam, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The 28-year-old Algeria international has spent five years with the Serie A side but has dropped out of the starting XI at times this term.

He is reportedly ready to leave Napoli and Diego Simeone’s team are interested in signing him.

