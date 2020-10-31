Iran Unveils New COVID-19 Restrictions

By Tasnim News Agency

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani unveiled plans for a new round of restrictions to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country, saying the 10-day limitations would apply to 25 provincial capitals and 46 other cities.

Addressing a Saturday session of the Coronavirus Fight National Headquarters, Rouhani said the new restrictions for the battle with COVID-19 will come into force on Wednesday, November 4, and would continue for 10 days.

The fresh restrictions that ban gatherings and educational activities would be enforced in capitals of 25 provinces and in 46 other cities in Iran, the president noted.

Stressing the need for strict implementation of the new restrictions, he said those violating the ban on gatherings, including wedding and mourning ceremonies, will face punishment.

He also noted that detection of the coronavirus patients and analysis of the data on the spread of the disease will be carried out by the Health Ministry in cooperation with the Ministry of Information and Communications Technology.

The president also emphasized the need for “neighborhood instructions” to fight against the contagious disease in every neighborhood and district, saying the local Basij forces can assist in tackling the pandemic.

On Friday, Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Major General Hossein Salami ordered the Basij commanders across Iran to convert their bases into healthcare and rescue centers to help contain the coronavirus pandemic with early detection of infection.

The Iranian Army, the IRGC and Basij have greatly contributed to the countrywide plans to help the medical staff and have expressed readiness to stand by the health society in protecting the lives of people.

In March, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei assigned the Armed Forces to work on the necessary methods to prevent a further spread of coronavirus, in addition to the other activities such as treatment of patients and establishment of medical centers like field hospitals and convalescent homes.