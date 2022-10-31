ISSN 2330-717X
Tuesday, November 1, 2022

Iran's IRGC seizes tanker smuggling fuel in Persian Gulf. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Iran's IRGC seizes tanker smuggling fuel in Persian Gulf. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency
Iran: IRGC Seizes Tanker Smuggling Fuel In Persian Gulf

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Navy captured a foreign oil tanker in the Persian Gulf that was carrying 11 million liters of smuggled fuel. 

Head of the Justice Ministry’s office in Iran’s southern province of Hormozgan said the IRGC naval forces have captured the foreign tanker after weeks of precise technical and intelligence activities.

The value of the seized cargo is estimated to be 2,200 billion rials, Mojtaba Qahremani said, adding that the foreign oil tanker’s captain and crew are being held in custody.

He also noted that the vessels that have carried loads of fuel to the oil tanker are going to be prosecuted.

