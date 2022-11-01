Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Get Ugly – OpEd

By William Donohue

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly celebrated Halloween by bashing Catholicism.

In a photo they posted on social media, she is dressed like a stripper and he is dressed like a priest. As she kneels before him, he offers her what appears to be communion; he is standing up holding a glass of what appears to be wine.

This stunt was more than hate speech—it reveals what happens when the occult takes command.

When Fox and Kelly got engaged in January, they drank each other’s blood. Fox said that “we do consume each other’s blood on occasion for ritual purposes only.” She confesses to reading tarot cards and “doing all these metaphysical practices and meditations. And I do rituals on new moons and full moons and all these things.” There is no reason to doubt her.

The blood exchange at their engagement was special. “Let’s shed a few drops of blood and each drink it,” she told Kelly. “He’s much more haphazard and hectic and chaotic, where he’s willing to just cut his chest open with broken glass and be like, ‘Take my soul.’” Sounds like he’s a charmer.

Professor Giuseppe Ferrari, an authority on demonic possession, argues that drinking each other’s blood carries great significance. “There are those who try to turn people into vampires and make them drink other people’s blood, or encourage them to have special sexual relations to obtain special powers.”

Hollywood has long been home to the occult. New Age religions flourish there, as does depression and suicide. Scientology, Zen, TM, Kabbalah—paganism and pantheism—these are hot attractions. What they all have in common is a break with Christianity and Judaism. Those who dabble in the occult put a premium on making up their own rules and not being beholden to morally restrictive tenets. “Thou Shalt Not” is heresy.

These narcissists are totally deracinated people, all searching desperately for meaning, while always falling back on themselves. Which explains their condition.