Wickremesinghe Says Sri Lanka’s Competitive Tea Industry Needs To Be Modernized

By Eurasia Review

Sri Lanka’s President Ranil Wickremesinghe said that the government is aiming at an agriculture modernization programme in which tea will have a prominent place. According to Wickremesinghe, the country has a very competitive tea industry that needs to be developed.

Advertisement

Addressing the 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Sri Lanka Tea Factory Owners Association at the Water’s Edge Hotel in Battaramulla on Sunday, Wickremesinghe said that the main focus should be on producing quality tea be high-grown or mid-grown.

“It is useless for us to try to compete with those who are not having the quality. We have an opportunity. Let’s go for it and develop the industry, modernize our factories, look at renewable energy, the biomass, all that is there,” the President emphasized.