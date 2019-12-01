Iran Arrests People Affiliated With UK-Based ‘Iran International’ Satellite Channel

By Tasnim News Agency

Iran’s Intelligence Ministry said it has arrested the elements affiliated with the UK-based “Iran International” satellite channel, which encouraged arson attacks and acts of vandalism in Iran amid the recent protests after an increase in the price of gasoline.

In a statement on Saturday, the Intelligence Ministry said the people who were carrying out orders from the Iran International channel to vandalize the public and private properties in various provinces of Iran have been identified and arrested.

According to the statement, the Intelligence Ministry has been closely monitoring the activities of the hostile satellite channel’s managers, anchors and experts, and has kept a close watch on the broadcaster’s contacts with its elements inside Iran.

The measures by the Iran International and its staff is a blatant example of aiding and abetting the enemies of Iran in the terrorist activities, the Intelligence Ministry noted, adding that the Judiciary has frozen all assets of the broadcaster’s staff and its operatives in Iran, who also face international prosecution.

On Wednesday, director general of the anti-espionage department of the Iranian Intelligence Ministry said eight people linked to the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) have been arrested during the recent riots across Iran.

According to the official, the ministry was monitoring other members of the network across the country and would deal seriously with them if they think of carrying out any act against the national security of the country.

Several Iranian cities recently witnessed protests prompted by a government decision to increase gasoline prices.

The protests were peaceful but became violent after riotous elements, taking advantage of the circumstances, quickly entered the scene, destroying public property, setting banks and gas stations ablaze among other facilities, and opening fire on people and security forces.



