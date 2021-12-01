Eni Opens Innovation Outpost In Silicon Valley

By Eurasia Review

Eni announced Wednesday the opening of its first “Open Innovation Outpost” in San Francisco.

Eni said with the new challenge of Digital Open Innovation that the company hopes to stress its interest in and dedication towards protecting innovation ecosystems, with the aim of discovering emerging trends that could have a significant impact on the energy sector.

At the launch event, Eni not only took an in-depth look at the main trends in three different business areas, but also met with a range of American startups selected by Mind the Bridge.

Dario Pagani, Head of Digital & Information Technology, said, “In support of its decarbonization objectives, Eni has been actively collaborating with a number of the most promising international startups and scaleups for some time now. The opening of this outpost in one of the most vibrant areas of innovation confirms Eni’s determination to position itself at the forefront of the digital frontier”.

According to Alberto Onetti, Chairman of Mind the Bridge, “Companies that decide to open an innovation outpost in Silicon Valley can benefit from a privileged vantage point on the world’s leading ecosystem, where all the ‘next big things’ are hatched. At Mind the Bridge, it is our pleasure and honour to have supported Eni’s international scouting activities since 2019. The outpost that we are now hosting and supporting in San Francisco is a further big step forward on their innovation journey”.

Eni’s Open Innovation Outpost, housed in the Mind the Bridge Innovation Centre, is located in the world’s most prolific and vibrant hub for startups. According to recent research, more than 300 of the Fortune500 companies have decided to establish a permanent presence there.