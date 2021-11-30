Iran Says Resolved To Boost Ties With UAE

By Tasnim News Agency

The foreign minister of Iran voiced the administration’s determination to broaden relations with the neighbors, including the United Arab Emirates, calling for constant consultations between Tehran and Abu Dhabi.

In a telephone conversation on Monday, Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Emirati counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed different topics, including the bilateral political and consular issues.

Referring to the Iranian president’s emphasis on the development of relations with neighbors, including the UAE, in different fields, the top Iranian diplomat stressed the need for continuous consultations between the two countries.

Describing bilateral relations with the UAE as expanding, Amirabdollahian said that the administration of Iran is determined to continue its effective consultations and cooperation with the friends and neighbors.

The Iranian foreign minister also invited his Emirati counterpart to visit Iran, the Foreign Ministry’s website reported.

For his part, the UAE’s foreign minister thanked Amirabdollahian for establishing close and continuous relations with his country, describing it as a sign of the two countries’ efforts to enhance ties.