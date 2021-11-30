Red Sea Fund Announces Support For 26 Saudi Projects

By Arab News

The Red Sea Fund will support 26 Saudi films in a list of 90 carefully selected projects from the Arab World and Africa.

Following over 650 submissions, the fund on Tuesday announced its final selection of the much-anticipated projects, aiming to create a game-changing generation of filmmakers.

The grants will be given to 37 films in development, 33 live projects, and 28 films in post-production.

Of the projects to receive funding, 11 hail from Africa, 60 from the Arab region, and 26 from Saudi Arabia.

The exciting and unique selection includes 59 feature fictions, 18 feature documentaries, 10 short fictions, five feature animations, three episodic series, and two short animations.

The fund will also back 28 talented Saudi film directors, 54 percent of whom are female.

The Red Sea Film Festival Foundation established the fund in June to back 100 feature films, short projects, and episodics by directors from the Arab world and Africa.

The fund was supported earlier this year by the Saudi Film Commission to help a larger pool of talented filmmakers from the Kingdom and the Arab region bring their work from script to screen.

Three committees of industry professionals were formed for each section of the funding: Development, production, and post-production support.

Edouard Waintrop, artistic director of the Red Sea International Film Festival and head of the committee awarding funds for post-production, said: “There is a wealth of undiscovered talent in Saudi Arabia and across the Arab world. As pioneers and believers in the importance of cinema and film in driving inspiration, creativity, and innovation, we are very proud to enable these brilliant artists to showcase their work by investing in their talents and empowering them to realize their dreams through the Red Sea Fund.

“These exceptional cinematic works will challenge people’s perceptions of traditional cinema and revive the film industry in KSA and the region.”

He continued: “We truly cannot wait to see these selections come to fruition and find their way to the big screen.”