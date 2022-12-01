Kazakhstan: TotalEnergies Implements Its Energy Transition Strategy

By Eurasia Review

TotalEnergies implements its energy transition strategy in Kazakhstan with, on the one hand, the sale of its affiliate Total E&P Dunga GmbH and, on the other the giant Mirny wind farm project that received the support of the French and Kazakh authorities on the occasion of the visit in France of the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym Jomart Tokayev.

On November 28, 2022, TotalEnergies signed an agreement for the sale of its affiliate Total E&P Dunga GmbH to the Kazakh company, Oriental Sunrise Corp Ltd, for an amount of $330 million. Total E&P Dunga GmbH holds a 60% operating interest in the onshore Dunga oil field in Kazakhstan, representing a net production of approximately 7,400 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2022. The transaction is subject to the approval of the authorities of Kazakhstan and the waiver of the partners’ preemption rights.

TotalEnergies also strengthens its presence in renewable energy in the country. In addition to its two solar power plants in operation (with a capacity of 128 MW), Total Eren has signed an agreement with its partners Samruk-Kazyna and KazMunayGas to develop the Mirny project, the largest wind energy project ever initiated in Kazakhstan. This project is part of the intergovernmental agreement on the implementation of cooperation in the field of combating global warming, signed yesterday by France and Kazakhstan. The 200 wind turbines, totaling 1GW of installed capacity, will be combined with a 600 MWh battery storage system. The project will supply more than 1 million people in Kazakhstan with low-carbon electricity.

“TotalEnergies is fully committed to providing its expertise and know-how to develop Kazakhstan’s natural resources, as we are doing as partner of the giant Kashagan field. These agreements demonstrate TotalEnergies’ energy transition strategy. On the one hand, we dynamically manage our portfolio by disposing of mature, non-core assets such as the Dunga field. On the other, we are very proud to support the country’s low carbon development ambition through the major Mirny wind project “, said Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies.