Carlos Ghosn May Be Brought In For Questioning After Interpol Warrant

Lebanon’s Caretaker Minister of Justice, Albert Serhan, said that the ex-chairman of Nissan, Carlos Ghosn, may be brought in for questioning, as part of the procedures Lebanon’s authorities have to adopt after receiving a “red notice” warrant from the Interpol on Thursday, reports the National News Agency, the state news agency.

“State Prosecutor Judge Ghassan Oueidat had informed me about the so-called ‘red notice’ which the Interpol issues to request the arrest of a particular person,” Serhan indicated, according to an article published on the Ministry of Information Lebanese Republic’s NNA website.

“The prosecution received the warrant and it will endeavor to take the required measures related, including the interrogation of [Ghosn],” Serhan added.

Serhan also indicated that considering the absence of an extradition treaty between Lebanon and Japan, the Lebanese internal laws would be implemented.

