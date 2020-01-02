Hillary Clinton Appointed Chancellor Of Queen’s University Belfast

By Eurasia Review

Queen’s University announced Thursday the appointment of Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton as its new Chancellor. Secretary Clinton, who received an honorary doctorate from Queen’s in October 2018, will become the University’s 11th and first female Chancellor.

Mr Stephen Prenter, Pro-Chancellor and Chair of Senate, the University’s governing body, said: “I am delighted that Queen’s has chosen Hillary Clinton to be its new Chancellor. Secretary Clinton has made a considerable contribution to Northern Ireland and as an internationally recognised leader will be an incredible advocate for Queen’s and an inspirational role model for the Queen’s community.”

Accepting the position, Secretary Clinton, said: “It is a great privilege to become the Chancellor of Queen’s University, a place I have great fondness for and have grown a strong relationship with over the years. The University is making waves internationally for its research and impact and I am proud to be an ambassador and help grow its reputation for excellence.”

Secretary Clinton will serve as the University’s new Chancellor, for a period of five years, with effect from January 1, 2020.

Hillary Rodham Clinton is an internationally recognized public servant with almost five decades in public service as an advocate, attorney, First Lady, Senator and Secretary of State. Secretary Clinton has developed strong links with Queen’s University and Northern Ireland. As Secretary of State, she focused on economic development to underpin the emergence of a strong and competitive Northern Ireland and, during her time as First Lady, made a considerable contribution to the Northern Ireland Peace Process. With her long-standing commitment to peace, stability and economic regeneration, she is a strong advocate for Northern Ireland and an inspirational role model for the Queen’s community, the university said.

The Chancellor fulfills three main roles – a ceremonial one which involves presiding at degree congregations; an ambassadorial role, where the office holder helps to “open doors” for the University as it seeks to fulfill its mission; and finally as an advisor, available to the Vice-Chancellor and senior management as a “sounding board” and to provide counsel and guidance.

