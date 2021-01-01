ISSN 2330-717X
Saturday, January 2, 2021

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Iranian missiles. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

1 Middle East World News 

Iran Says All US Bases In Region Within Range Of Its Missiles

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

By

A senior military advisor to Iran’s Leader warned US President Donald Trump about any act of aggression against Iran, saying all American bases in the region are within range of Iranian missiles.

“I saw it in the news that the Americans are on standby for the fear of (Iran’s) revenge, and have flown two B-52 bombers over the Persian Gulf for show,” Brigadier General Hossein Dehqan tweeted Thursday.

“All their military bases in the region are within the range of our missiles,” he said.

He also advised “those fired from the White House” not to “turn New Year into a tragedy for Americans.”

His comments came after the United States flew strategic bombers over the Persian Gulf on December 30, 2020, for the second time this month, fueling tensions in an already volatile region.

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

