Progressive Democrats Become America’s Biggest Losers – OpEd

By Arab News

By Dalia Al-Aqidi *

The new year has begun and with it comes optimism and hope. The American people are hoping that 2023 will be better than last year, with all its political, economic and social changes.

Here are the biggest losers of 2022 in the US.

American media outlets have lost the trust of their audience due to several factors. The media is polling just two points higher than the lowest Gallup result ever recorded in 2016, during that year’s presidential campaign. When only 34 percent of Americans have faith in their newspapers and TV and radio stations to ethically, accurately and fairly report the news, it is a disaster.

According to the most recent Gallup poll, the percentage of those with no trust in the media is higher than those with a great deal or fair amount of trust combined.

Following his Twitter purchase, businessman Elon Musk dropped a bombshell when he revealed that the social media company was censoring users, suppressing stories that would harm the current administration and banning users from expressing conservative views.

Independent journalist Michael Shellenberger shared internal communications between high-level executives on adopting a new rule approved by then-Twitter boss Jack Dorsey that would result in the permanent suspension of accounts with five violations, including the president of the US.

Meanwhile, the number of illegal crossings into the US via the Mexico border in the 2022 fiscal year reached 2.4 million, showing a massive surge. Vice President Kamala Harris proudly joins our list, since she was in charge of this critical file as the border czar. She could not get a grip on the border crisis, let alone form a plan to ease the struggle of the border states, their residents and the immigrants themselves.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Harris’ poll numbers are lower than those of her boss, President Joe Biden. “As of Dec. 20, 53 percent had an unfavorable opinion of Harris while 39 percent of registered voters had a favorable opinion of Harris,” the newspaper reported. Her chances of running in the 2024 presidential elections are now very slim.

The past year also proved to former President Donald Trump that voters were moving on and becoming ready to elect a new Republican presidential candidate. Republican voters had their say when they refused to vote for the politicians the former president supported in the midterm elections, indicating the desire for a change instead of returning to personal attacks and impeachment efforts.

On Dec. 29, the Congressional Joint Committee on Taxation released a summary of Trump’s federal tax returns, showing that he declared negative income in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2020. The former president paid a total of $1,500 in income taxes for 2016 and 2017.

Trump knew that these documents would be very damaging to his 2024 campaign. He said: “The … tax returns once again show how proudly successful I have been and how I have been able to use depreciation and various other tax deductions as an incentive for creating thousands of jobs and magnificent structures and enterprises.”

However, the biggest losers in 2022 were the progressives in the Democratic Party, who bear responsibility for the party losing its majority in the House of Representatives because of their radical far-left policies that led to the spread of violence in several cities run by Democrats. In the name of freedom, cities like New York, Portland and San Francisco have turned into hotbeds of crime, drug use, theft and vandalism.

The majority of Republican, independent and even Democratic families have stood firmly against teaching schoolchildren sexual content without their parents’ permission, the use of medical methods to change children’s gender at a young age, and using hormone blockers to delay puberty.

The progressives losing their merit and support from both the Democratic Party and voters was the most significant victory of 2022 for the US and its people. This group had a short lifespan, with polls showing that, in America, far-left socialist agendas have no place.