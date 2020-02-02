Iran: Last Platform Installed In South Pars Phase 14

By Tasnim News Agency

The last platform of Phase 14 of Iran’s giant South Pars gas field was put in place by Iranian technicians on Saturday.

At the beginning of a 10-day period marking the anniversary of victory of the Islamic Revolution, Iran Marine Industrial Company (SADRA), a subsidiary of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, installed the last platform of the Phase 14 of South Pars on Saturday.

CEO of SADRA told Tasnim that the giant platform has been designed and manufactured by local experts.

According to Mohsen Samadi, it was the eighth platform from the 10 oil and gas extracting structures manufactured by the Iranian company and it was also carried and held in place with a special shipment system developed by SADRA.

The new structure weighs approximately 2,500 tons, he said, adding the platform will increase the capacity of gas extraction in Phase 14 by 14.2 million cubic meters.

The total daily capacity of gas production in the Phase 14 is going to hit 56 million cubic meters, the official noted.

In April 2017, the South Pars Phases 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21 were inaugurated by Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani.

The gas field, whose development has been divided into 28 phases, is located in the Persian Gulf straddling the maritime border between Iran and Qatar.

It covers an area of 9,700 square kilometers, of which 3,700 square kilometers belongs to Iran.

It is estimated that the Iranian section of the field contains 14 trillion cubic meters of gas and 18 billion barrels of condensates in place.

