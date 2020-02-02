Six Hijab-Wearing Trailblazers To Know On World Hijab Day
By Arab News
Feb. 1 was World Hijab Day and in honor of the occasion we celebrate the trailblazing hijab-wearing athletes, models, musicians and politicians breaking the mold.
Halima Aden
The Somali-American model, who was born in a Kenyan refugee camp, made headlines as the first hijab-wearing model when she made her runway debut at the Yeezy Season 5 show in 2016.
Nura Afia
In 2016, CoverGirl named Muslim beauty blogger Nura Afia an ambassador for the new So Lashy! BlastPro Mascara, making her not only the first hijab-wearing woman, but the first Muslim figure, to star in a campaign for the beauty brand.
Ghaliaa Chaker
Based in the UAE’s Al-Ain, the rising Syrian star began performing in talent shows across the emirate before relocating to Dubai to pursue her singing career.
Ibtihaj Muhammad
During the 2016 Olympics in Rio, Ibtihaj Muhammad made history as the first American athlete to compete in the games wearing a hijab.
Stephanie Kurlow
Based in Sydney, Australia, Stephanie Kurlow first rose to prominence as the world’s first hijab-wearing ballerina.
Ilhan Omar
The 37-year-old Democrat became the first African refugee and hijab-wearing woman to serve in Congress after beating out five other candidates in 2018’s primary race to represent Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District.