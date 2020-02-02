Six Hijab-Wearing Trailblazers To Know On World Hijab Day

By Arab News

Feb. 1 was World Hijab Day and in honor of the occasion we celebrate the trailblazing hijab-wearing athletes, models, musicians and politicians breaking the mold.

Halima Aden. Photo Credit: Myles Kalus Anak Jihem, Wikimedia Commons

Halima Aden

The Somali-American model, who was born in a Kenyan refugee camp, made headlines as the first hijab-wearing model when she made her runway debut at the Yeezy Season 5 show in 2016.

Nura Afia. Photo: Instagram/nuralailalov

Nura Afia

In 2016, CoverGirl named Muslim beauty blogger Nura Afia an ambassador for the new So Lashy! BlastPro Mascara, making her not only the first hijab-wearing woman, but the first Muslim figure, to star in a campaign for the beauty brand.

Ghaliaa Chaker

Based in the UAE’s Al-Ain, the rising Syrian star began performing in talent shows across the emirate before relocating to Dubai to pursue her singing career.

Ibtihaj Muhammad. Photo Credit: Marie-Lan Nguyen, Wikimedia Commons

Ibtihaj Muhammad

During the 2016 Olympics in Rio, Ibtihaj Muhammad made history as the first American athlete to compete in the games wearing a hijab.

Stephanie Kurlow

Based in Sydney, Australia, Stephanie Kurlow first rose to prominence as the world’s first hijab-wearing ballerina.

Ilhan Omar. Photo Credit: Lorie Shaull, Wikimedia Commons.

Ilhan Omar

The 37-year-old Democrat became the first African refugee and hijab-wearing woman to serve in Congress after beating out five other candidates in 2018’s primary race to represent Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District.

