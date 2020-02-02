Why The Reservation System In India Should Be Reconsidered? – OpEd

By Hamayun Khan and Kirti Sharma*

Despite being known worldwide for a huge democracy, India is at the verge of a social and political crux that harms the built-in democratic image of the country. As the world’s most populated country with an enormous interfaith diversity, the Indian Government has been continuously failing to provide its people with the rights outlined by the country’s constitution. Given the ongoing political skirmish in the country, New Delhi fails to intercept the factors that engenders discrimination and inequality among the people. Amid disagreements among the political leaders over amendment in constitutional acts i.e. (CAA and NRC), most of the Indian people, youngsters in particular are concern about the Quota system also called the “Reservation system”.

Reservation system has proven to be one of the major hindrances that thwart both academic and professional careers of many Indian youngsters, and causing mental harassment and depression, as a result most of the time youngsters commit suicides. Besides, those belong to high caste such as General cast (GC)are forced to flee the country to find a job abroad, because people of low caste i.e. Schedule cast and Schedule tribe (SC, ST) are prioritized over GC category. Another example being quota system in applying for a government job, wherein people belonging to GC the standard criterion for them to get a government job is to score a minimum of 90 to 95% in a test, whereas for people from SC and St the required criterion is minimum 40%.

“I belong to GC, having passed my high school with 86%, my ambition of mind was to get enrolled in Punjab university, one of the top ranked universities of North India, but unfortunately I did not get the opportunity to outset my academic journey in the said University and the seat was given to a girl with a 56% score in 12th because she was belonging to SC. being a GC citizen I should have scored a minimum of 90%, and therefore I was compelled to search for admission in other universities that are not as good as Punjab University”. said a Punjab-based MBA student.

Moreover, in job market, preference is given to people of SC, ST, for instance If an individual from GC applies for a job he/she should make a down payment of Rs1000, while in case of a SC and ST the total fee is Rs100. Same is the case with education, suppose for an MBA the total tuition fee of one semester is Rs43000, most of the SC and ST category students either study for free or only pay a total amount of Rs10,000 or less.

Similarly, the reservation system serves as a critical symptom in inducing additional problems i.e. administrative corruption, for instance if a qualified candidate belonging to GC is not availed the chance to get a government job despite having the required qualification and skills may be forced to go for other illegitimate alternatives such as seeking a political support or go for other violent means.

Those at loss are in despair and are concern about the rights given by the country’s constitution, many call the practice as a discrimination and claim that if is not averted India may face future repercussions in terms of losing skilled and qualified youngsters who belong to GC but are not availed the chance to get the desired job or admission in the university of their choice. The time has arrived for the government to take earnest actions and obligatory measures to assess the the retrospective rules that are not complying with the demand of current time.

*Hamayun Khan and Kirti Sharma are MBA final year students at Punjab Technical University

