Iran To Unveil New Satellite Rocket

By Eurasia Review

Iran was scheduled to unveil its newest homegrown satellite rocket, dubbed Zoljenah, on Monday, according to the IRGC-linked Tasnim News Agecny.

The satellite “carrier”, according to Tasnim, is Iran’s latest achievement in the aerospace industry and runs on solid fuel.

The agency said that Zoljenah can carry satellites weighing up to 220 kg into an orbit 500 kilometers above the Earth.

In April 2020, the IRGC successfully put Noor (light) into orbit. The homegrown satellite was launched with a three-stage satellite carrier, dubbed Qassed (messenger). The Iranian satellite has a lifespan of some 2.5 years, reported Tasnim.