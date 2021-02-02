ISSN 2330-717X
Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Iran's Zoljenah rocket. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Iran's Zoljenah rocket. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency
1 Middle East Technology World News 

Iran To Unveil New Satellite Rocket

Eurasia Review 0 Comments

By

Iran was scheduled to unveil its newest homegrown satellite rocket, dubbed Zoljenah, on Monday, according to the IRGC-linked Tasnim News Agecny.

The satellite “carrier”, according to Tasnim, is Iran’s latest achievement in the aerospace industry and runs on solid fuel.

The agency said that Zoljenah can carry satellites weighing up to 220 kg into an orbit 500 kilometers above the Earth.

In April 2020, the IRGC successfully put Noor (light) into orbit. The homegrown satellite was launched with a three-stage satellite carrier, dubbed Qassed (messenger). The Iranian satellite has a lifespan of some 2.5 years, reported Tasnim.

PinLinkedInPrint

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.