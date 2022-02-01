Iran Wants To Strengthen Cooperation With China, Says Raisi

By Tasnim News Agency

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi expressed hope for the promotion of mutual and international cooperation with the People’s Republic of China in various fields.

In a message to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Tuesday, Raisi congratulated the Chinese leader and people on the Chinese New Year, also known as the Lunar New Year.

He also expressed delight that the Chinese New Year has marked the beginning of the second 50-year period in the diplomatic relations between the two countries and the declaration of coming into force of the plan for 25-year comprehensive cooperation.

Raisi also expressed hope that the mutual political trust and joint efforts by Tehran and Beijing would result in the expansion of mutual, regional and international cooperation between the two nations in all fields, especially for the fulfillment of the common interests of developing nations.

The Iranian president expressed confidence that China will successfully host the 2022 Winter Olympics under the wise leadership of President Xi Jinping.

He also wished the Chinese leader and people health, success and prosperity.