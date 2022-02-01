ISSN 2330-717X
Wednesday, February 2, 2022

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Flags of Iran and China. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Iran Wants To Strengthen Cooperation With China, Says Raisi

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi expressed hope for the promotion of mutual and international cooperation with the People’s Republic of China in various fields.

In a message to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Tuesday, Raisi congratulated the Chinese leader and people on the Chinese New Year, also known as the Lunar New Year.

He also expressed delight that the Chinese New Year has marked the beginning of the second 50-year period in the diplomatic relations between the two countries and the declaration of coming into force of the plan for 25-year comprehensive cooperation.

Raisi also expressed hope that the mutual political trust and joint efforts by Tehran and Beijing would result in the expansion of mutual, regional and international cooperation between the two nations in all fields, especially for the fulfillment of the common interests of developing nations.

The Iranian president expressed confidence that China will successfully host the 2022 Winter Olympics under the wise leadership of President Xi Jinping.

He also wished the Chinese leader and people health, success and prosperity.

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

