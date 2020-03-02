Iran Claims US Has No Legal Status To Sign Afghan Peace Deal

By Tasnim News Agency

Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement after Washington and the Taliban signed an agreement in Doha, saying the US government has no legal status to make decisions about the fate of Afghanistan or sign any peace deal.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran believes that a sustainable peace agreement in Afghanistan will be achieved only through intra-Afghan talks with the participation of that country’s political groups, including the Taliban, and by taking the neighboring states of Afghanistan into consideration,” the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement released on Sunday.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes any development that would contribute to peace and stability in Afghanistan, and supports the efforts that are made in this regard under the leadership and ownership of Afghans,” it added.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran regards the presence of foreign forces in Afghanistan as illegal and as the main reason for war and insecurity in that country. The withdrawal of those forces is necessary for the achievement of peace and security in Afghanistan, and whatever measure that paves the way for the withdrawal of those (foreign) forces will help peace in that country,” the statement said.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran considers the US measures as an attempt to legitimize the presence of its forces in Afghanistan, and is opposed to them. The US has no legal status to sign a peace deal or decide the future of Afghanistan. We believe that the United Nations has appropriate capacities to facilitate the intra-Afghan negotiations and also to oversee and guarantee the implementation of the achieved agreements,” the Foreign Ministry added.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Afghanistan and is prepared to offer any help for the establishment of peace, stability and security in Afghanistan in line with its national security strategy. We hope that a government would come to power in Afghanistan that holds friendly and brotherly ties with its neighbors and can eradicate terrorism,” the statement concluded.

US officials and Taliban representatives on Saturday signed an agreement after months of negotiations in Qatar’s capital.

The agreement was signed in Doha in the presence of leaders from Pakistan, Qatar, Turkey, India, Indonesia, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.



