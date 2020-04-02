ISSN 2330-717X
Thursday, April 2, 2020

Spain's flag. Photo by Gilad Rom, Wikimedia Commons.

Spain: 302,365 People Registered For Unemployment In March

The number of people registering for unemployment in Spain rose by 302,265 in March, the country’s Labor Ministry said on Thursday, with the total number of unemployed now standing at 3,548,312.

Due to the impact of COVID-19, recorded unemployment rose by 311,037 people in March on the previous month in seasonally-adjusted terms.

The figures recorded in March reflect the extraordinary impact of the COVID-19 health crisis on jobs in Spain.

This outbreak has changed the unemployed trend at the start of March, whereby there were 2,857 fewer unemployed in the first 12 days of the month, the Ministry said.



