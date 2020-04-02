Spain Distributes 15 Million Face Masks And 16 Million Pairs Of Gloves To Regional Health Authorities

By Eurasia Review

The Government of Spain, through the Ministry of Health, is stepping up the distribution of the materials necessary to combat COVID-19. From 10 March to Tuesday, 31 March, it has distributed in excess of 32.7 million units of this material to regional authorities.

The government seeks to make available the necessary material to the entire National Health System to help the battle against the virus to be fought in the best possible conditions.

The handing out of face masks has been speeded up (5 million units distributed in just the last 48 hours) with regional authorities having now received 15,550,815 units in total. Accordingly, the Regional Government of Madrid has so far received 4,229,904 face masks, Catalonia has received 2,361,791 face masks and Andalusia has received one and a half million face masks

This material distributed to the regional authorities, until 31 March, includes 16,373,100 pairs of nitrile gloves, 135,191 protective goggles, 77,624 disposable gowns, 83,938 protective suits, and 408,371 other protective items such as footwear covers, aprons, sleeve covers and hats.

The regional authorities have also been provided with 141,800 bottles of sanitising liquid, 106 invasive mechanical ventilators and 640 non-invasive ventilators.

101,920 face masks were delivered (44,000 of the FFP2 type and 57,920 of the N95 type) to the IFEMA field hospital in Madrid on Tuesday afternoon.

