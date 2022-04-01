Iran Says Crude Oil Production Back To Pre-Sanction Levels

By Tasnim News Agency

Iran’s oil production has reached pre-sanction levels, the country’s Oil Minister Javad Owji said.

Finding new customers and markets, using different methods in oil contracts, and making use of highly-qualified experts in the field are among the reasons behind the surge in Iran’s crude oil and gas condensate production, Owji said late Thursday.

“The current oil production capacity has reached the pre-sanctions era, meaning the daily figure of over 3.8 million barrels,” he said.

He also expressed hope to achieve higher figures for the export of crude oil, gas condensate, and other petroleum products in the new Iranian year, which began on March 21.

Earlier this week, Owji said Iran’s condensate exports rose nearly four-fold over the past eight months.

The exports of condensate reached nearly 240,000 barrels per day (bpd) at the end of the calendar year to March 20, he said.

In remarks last month, the Iranian oil minister said the country had managed to increase its oil sales and receive all the revenues despite intensified pressure from Washington to halt the sales by trying to seize Iranian oil tankers.

“We took oil to the places the Americans cannot even think of,” he added.

Last year, the IRGC Navy released a video showing Iranian forces landing on the deck of a tanker that had seized an Iranian oil shipment in an “act of piracy”. They then navigated the vessel toward Iranian waters.

The incident took place on October 25, in the midst of negotiations in Vienna to remove Washington’s anti-Iran sanctions and bring the US into full compliance with the 2015 Iran deal.

The US left the deal in 2018 in pursuit of a confrontation policy against Iran. Washington called the policy the “maximum pressure” campaign and vowed to bring Iran’s oil exports to zero.