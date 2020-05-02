ISSN 2330-717X
Saturday, May 2, 2020

russia flag map
1 Opinion 

FSB Identifies And Closes Down Seven Underground Arms Manufacturers On Russian Territory – OpEd

The Moscow Center for Public Relations of the Special Services says that FSB officers have identified seven underground arms manufacturers across the country that are both producing new weapons and modifying old ones and closed them down (rbc.ru/society/29/04/2020/5ea941ab9a79471a359ab9c0).

The FSB seized 95 guns, 17 kilograms of explosives, 550 detonators, 5,000 bullets and 16 silencers. This police action comes on the heels of Russian government efforts to reduce the sale of guns and ammunition at a time of the pandemic and associated economic crisis lest these weapons be used by criminals or militants of one kind or another.

Such underground manufacturers can help to meet the demand for weapons that Russians have but cannot satisfy in the normal legal way (windowoneurasia2.blogspot.com/2020/04/gun-sales-in-russia-down-but-russians.html).

This police action and the prominence the authorities are giving it suggests some in the power vertical are worried. 



Paul Goble is a longtime specialist on ethnic and religious questions in Eurasia. Most recently, he was director of research and publications at the Azerbaijan Diplomatic Academy. Earlier, he served as vice dean for the social sciences and humanities at Audentes University in Tallinn and a senior research associate at the EuroCollege of the University of Tartu in Estonia. He has served in various capacities in the U.S. State Department, the Central Intelligence Agency and the International Broadcasting Bureau as well as at the Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Mr. Goble maintains the Window on Eurasia blog and can be contacted directly at [email protected] .

