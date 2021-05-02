Iran: Rouhani Claims Termination Of Sanctions Close

By Tasnim News Agency

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani offered an upbeat outlook on economic boom in Iran and raised the prospect of an end to the sanctions considering the results of the latest round of JCPOA talks in Vienna.

Speaking at a Sunday meeting of the administration’s Economic Coordination Headquarters, Rouhani said the enemy has failed in its economic war against Iran and admitted that its policy of maximum pressure has been futile.

“With the enemy’s defeat in the economic war and the sanctions coming closer to the brink of termination considering the recent (JCPOA) negotiations (in Vienna), there are hopes that the country’s economy would return to the course of balance and boom of the years 2014 to 2017,” the president added.

He also warned of the attempts to prevent a possible decline in the rate of foreign currencies, impede the economic breakthrough in Iran and incite unease and disappointment in the society, particularly among the economic activists, stressing that his administration and the Central Bank of Iran are trying to make a balance in the foreign currency rate and increase the value of national currency.

National solidarity and coordination will definitely result in promising advances in the coming weeks, Rouhani added.

The Iranian currency, rial, is bouncing back against US dollar which has started to decline after news of progress in the latest round of nuclear talks in Vienna with the purpose of reviving the 2015 nuclear deal and lifting the sanctions on Iran.