Spain: Court To Investigate Artists For Exhibiting Blasphemous Sculptures

By CNA

By Nicolás de Cárdenas

A court has decreed that preliminary proceedings be initiated to investigate a group of artists for “the possible existence of a criminal offense” against religious sentiments.

The decision of the Trial Court No. 6 of Fuenlabrada, Spain, was made as a result of a complaint filed by the Christian Lawyers Foundation.

The complaint alleges the so-called Collective of Southern Artists (CAS) committed the crime of derision of the Christian faith.

Specifically, the lawsuit was filed for an exhibition of crucifixes made with doll heads. The pieces presented the crucified man armed with a pistol in his left hand and holding a bank note in his right.

Another one of the pieces for which the criminal complaint was filed appears to be a confessional and inside it, a priest is obscenely represented.

The lawyer from Chrisitan Lawyers in charge of the case, Ana Antón, hailed the court’s decision.

“At Christian Lawyers we applaud the opening of proceedings against the CAS group that made this exhibit committing a crime of derision in Fuenlabrada,” she said in a statement released by the foundation.

“We are fed up with the fact that where the Left governs, these types of attacks are financed with public money, which are also a crime. We are not going to allow it,” Antón said.

The Christian Lawyers Foundation is a nonprofit civil organization of jurists established in 2008 that defends in court the values inspired by Christianity.

This story was first published by ACI Prensa, CNA’s Spanish-language news partner. It has been translated and adapted by CNA.