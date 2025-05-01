Aspects Of Cultural Sensitivity In Morocco – Analysis

By Dr. Mohamed Chtatou

What is cultural sensitivity?

Cultural sensitivity is the ability to understand and respect the differences between diverse cultures, which is crucial in our globalized world. It promotes effective and harmonious communication by avoiding misunderstandings and stereotypes. Developing this skill enriches our interactions, facilitates integration, and strengthens tolerance and mutual respect.

The Oxford Review defines cultural sensitivity in the following terms: (1)

‘’Cultural sensitivity refers to the awareness, understanding, and respect for the cultural differences and practices of individuals from diverse backgrounds. It involves recognising that cultural norms, values, and behaviours can significantly differ from one group to another. Being culturally sensitive means actively acknowledging these differences and adapting one’s interactions accordingly to foster respectful and harmonious relationships.’’

And goes on to explain further this concept as follows:

‘’ 1- Promotes Inclusivity : Cultural sensitivity encourages an inclusive environment where all individuals feel valued and respected, regardless of their cultural background. This inclusivity can lead to improved team dynamics and collaboration.

2- Enhances Communication : Understanding cultural nuances can significantly enhance communication. When individuals are culturally sensitive, they are better equipped to navigate misunderstandings that may arise from cultural differences.

3- Boosts Employee Engagement : When organisations prioritise cultural sensitivity, employees are more likely to feel a sense of belonging, which can lead to increased job satisfaction and productivity.

4- Fosters Innovation : Diverse teams that embrace cultural sensitivity are often more innovative. Different perspectives can lead to creative problem-solving and a broader range of ideas.’’

Cultural sensitivity is the ability to recognise and appreciate cultural differences for appropriate interaction. It involves being aware of the similarities and differences between cultures, which enables us to better understand the experiences and worldviews of others. This awareness is essential for effective and respectful communication in diverse cultural contexts. It fosters empathy and reduces the risk of misunderstandings or offence linked to cultural differences. (2)

The notion of ‘’cultural awareness and expression’’ is defined as an appreciation of the importance of the creative expression of ideas, experiences and emotions in a variety of forms, including music, the performing arts, literature and the visual arts.

Cultural awareness is the understanding and recognition of differences and similarities in the cultural practices, values, beliefs and social norms of different groups.

The concept of cultural sensitivity (also called intercultural sensitivity (3) or cultural awareness) is closely related to empathy. It involves the awareness, understanding and acceptance of cultural differences in patients and helps clinicians to better understand patients in the context of their own culture.

Mint tea-drinking ceremony in Morocco.

By definition, intercultural sensitivity (4) means developing an understanding that the prevailing culture has a strong influence on the values, behaviours and views of people from a certain cultural circle.

Being sensitive to cultural differences means not believing that one culture is superior to another. In other words, recognising differences without attributing any particular value to one culture in particular. One culture is neither good nor bad, fair nor unfair, better nor worse than another. They are simply different.

It’s about communicating to raise awareness of a problem, with the aim of encouraging action or changing behaviour.

Effective communication is essential for conveying information in a clear and understandable manner, minimizing misunderstandings. It relies on key skills such as active listening, empathy, and adapting the message to the target audience. Mastering effective communication improves professional and personal relationships and optimizes teamwork.

What are the principles of cultural sensitivity?

a) To be aware that cultural differences and similarities between people exist without attributing a value to them – positive or negative, better or worse, fair or unfair.

b) To be aware that cultural differences and similarities between people exist and have an effect on values, learning and behaviour.

In addition to cultural sensitivity, we must also consider cultural awareness, which involves understanding the dynamic values ​​and beliefs of different cultures. Understanding and respecting different cultures is essential to provide better opportunities. This allows people from different backgrounds to work together quickly. A lack of cultural awareness can skew crucial decisions. (5)

Globo defines ‘’cultural awareness’’ in the following way: (6)

‘’Cultural awareness starts with a basic understanding that people come from various cultures. It requires self-reflection to identify your own specific cultural beliefs, values, and attitudes and how those impact your behaviors. It also requires recognizing that each person has different experiences based on their personal culture and background and that those things can impact the way they understand and behave in certain situations.’’

As to what concerns ‘’cultural competency’’, Globo says :

‘’ Once organizations and individuals recognize and value cultural differences, the final step is to create organizational expectations that help people from different cultures work together. Organizations that want to provide the best experiences and care can develop cultural competency by :

Increasing employees’ knowledge of cultural differences with seminars, workshops, and other resources.

Identifying the situations where cultural knowledge is important and providing the skills and training necessary to thrive in these situations.

Directly engaging in cross-cultural experiences to continue to develop those skills.

Providing continual feedback to help people better understand and improve their cross-cultural skills.’’

Cultural competence (7) is the implementation stage, where recognition and respect for cultural differences translate into behaviors that value customers and patients from other cultures. Because cultural differences can impact your organization’s ability to deliver quality services and care, cultural competence is essential.

Bennet scale of intercultural sensitivity

In 1986, Milton J. Bennett conceived the Developmental Model of Intercultural Sensitivity (DMIS), a conceptual instrument for defining an individual’s stage of adaptation to another culture, based on the recognition of personal reactions to contact. He established a typology of six stages : the first three being ethnocentric and the next three ethnorelativist.

Milton Bennett’s Developmental Model of Intercultural Sensitivity (DMIS) is a framework that describes the orientation of people exposed to cultural differences. An ethnocentric response involves mechanisms of avoidance or denial, defence and minimisation, in order to preserve one’s sense of identity. (8)

One of the most influential theoretical models for describing the development of our intercultural competence (9) is undoubtedly based on Milton J. Bennett’s constructivist approach: the Developmental Model of Intercultural Sensitivity (DMIS). (10) The author proposes six stages to climb in order to move from a monocultural to a multicultural way of thinking. These are : denial, defense, minimization, acceptance, adaptation and integration. (11)

Sometimes referred to as the ‘’Bennett Scale’’, the model describes the standard ways in which people experience, interpret and interact across cultural differences, and proposes a developmental continuum along which people can progress towards a deeper understanding and appreciation of cultural differences. (12)

1. Denial

At this stage, intercultural differences are unknown to us. Reality is reflected solely from the point of view of our own culture. To move on to the next stage : We need to become aware of the existence of other cultures and how they differ from our own.

2. Defense

We recognize other cultures, but we distrust them, often through ignorance and stereotypes. To move on to the next stage we need to find similarities between our own culture and that of others.

3. Minimization

We minimize the differences between ourselves and others, but perceive the values of our own culture as universal, without considering the vision of foreign cultures. To move on to the next stage we must grasp the dimension of what differentiates us from others and open up to it.

4. Acceptance

We recognize the specificities of other cultures and are curious about them. But our limited knowledge of them does not yet enable us to deal effectively with intercultural situations. To move on to the next stage we need to explore, discover and assimilate intercultural differences, so that we can begin to understand other cultures’ points of view.

5. Adaptation

We develop empathy for other cultures and are able to see the world from their points of view. To move on to the next stage we need to push empathy further to integrate their worldviews with our own.

6. Integration

We integrate elements of different cultures into our own worldview, and are able to change cultural viewpoints with ease.

Certain factors influence cultural sensitivity, such as religion, ethnic origin, race, national origin, language or gender. Other factors to be taken into account include age, level of education, socio-economic status, sexual orientation and mental and physical difficulties. (13)

Being aware will give you a better understanding of your beliefs and whether they are positive or holding you back. Being aware will give you knowledge, and if you have it, you’ll know what you need to do and where you need to go to improve and succeed.

What are the four Cs of cultural awareness ? : curiosity, comfort, clarity and confidence.

Street musician in Morocco.

Making a commitment to cultural competence and humility means going beyond mere awareness or sensitivity to cultural differences. So how do you start your own journey towards cultural competence (14) and humility?

Becoming culturally sensitive takes time and a willingness to learn and understand your own culture, as well as the culture(s) around you. This process of deliberate learning and understanding is called cultural sensitivity training. (15)

Cultural sensitivity lays the foundation for an inclusive work environment by fostering awareness and respect for diverse employees. Cultural competence transforms this awareness into concrete inclusion by equipping business leaders and HR professionals with the knowledge and skills to engage in a meaningful way.

Certain factors influence cultural sensitivity, such as religion, ethnic origin, race, national origin, language or gender. Other factors to consider include age, level of education, socio-economic status, sexual orientation and mental and physical difficulties.

Cultural awareness (17) helps us to break down cultural barriers, build cultural bridges and learn to appreciate those who are different from us. We can communicate better with people from different cultures by starting to understand ourselves better. This translates into more cultural links and fewer cultural conflicts.

On the development of cultural awareness, Elena Claudia Constantin et al. argue: (18)

‘’Cultural diversity is a characteristic of our EU society. Becoming aware of our cultural dynamics is a difficult task because culture is not conscious to us. Individuals reflect the opinions, concepts and attitudes of the groups they belong to because the concept of culture “relates to us at much deeper levels which are more difficult to change: levels to do with structures, values and beliefs” (Satul romanesc si maghiar, 2011 in Constantin, 2013:93) which make up the so called “hard core” of our culture. Culture cannot be separated as it is deeply embedded in people’s minds, “since we are born we have learned to see and do things at an unconscious level“ (Quappe and Cantatore, para. 5). It is of crucial importance to be aware that, function to different cultures, the meaning that people give to certain activities could be different from your own; even when we speak about table manners, or dress code. Unless you have all the necessary elements to understand the message communication does not take place (Boboc, 2009:10). “Cultural pluralism implies the acceptance of the other, tolerance, plural coexistence, but with the possibility to sustain your own opinion” (Cucoș, 2000, as cited in Constantin, 2013:93). Cultural awareness becomes essential mainly when we have to interact with people from other cultures. Individuals should be aware that it is difficult to think and behave in the context of their own culture within the confines of another culture. Organisations can be compared to cultural mosaics. In a business environment there is no much room for misunderstandings, especially if they occur due to lack of cultural knowledge. When we assume that other people are similar to us we should be aware of the risk that they might be not. That is why it would be better to assume that there are differences, at least until similarities are proven. Each action has a cultural connotation. Experts point out the fact that subtle differences can have a far reaching impact. Being aware of the cultural differences reduces the risks of acting inappropriately. Business people should not minimize the importance of the cultural diversity, as it is not a temporary phenomenon.’’

In today’s globalized world, good intercultural competence (19) is a major asset. Yet, as Brinkman and Van Weerdenburg observe, “the need for intercultural competence development for today’s global professionals is widely underestimated.’’ (20)

Climbing the six steps of Bennett’s ladder requires real work on oneself – much more than many people realize. But several of our personal qualities can help us in our ascent, as proposed by a Dutch-American team: (21)

Cultural empathy : We are able to put ourselves in other people’s shoes, to try to understand them, to see the world through their eyes. (22)

We are able to put ourselves in other people’s shoes, to try to understand them, to see the world through their eyes. (22) Open-mindedness : It’s important to maintain a certain benevolence towards foreign habits and customs, not to judge them, but on the contrary to accept them in their specificities and differences.

It’s important to maintain a certain benevolence towards foreign habits and customs, not to judge them, but on the contrary to accept them in their specificities and differences. Emotional stability : Our ability to remain calm in the face of difficult intercultural situations is the first step towards understanding and learning from them.

Our ability to remain calm in the face of difficult intercultural situations is the first step towards understanding and learning from them. Social initiative : Experiencing interculturality means reaching out to others, daring to take that first step.

Experiencing interculturality means reaching out to others, daring to take that first step. Flexibility : Intercultural situations require us to adapt quickly.

The developmental stages of intercultural sensitivity provide observational elements for diagnosing an individual’s attitude to cultural differences. Difference is at the heart the development of intercultural sensitivity. The stages of reaction to difference are more ethnocentric and difference is perceived as unchanging and threatening. The stages of openness to difference, on the other hand, are ethnorelativist and proactive, where difference is perceived as malleable and a source of renewal and balance. (23)

Bennett presents us with a conceptual tool for situating some of these personal reactions in order to better discern the criteria for genuine adaptation to another culture. Bennett’s stages are an interesting tool for understanding emotional movements and classic reactions to culture shock. As the typology of the six stages is presented as a linear continuum, it may be however, that the development of intercultural sensitivity follows a continuous line of progress. (24)

We must therefore insist on the inevitable to-and-fro movement between attitudes of openness and the frequent regression, resistance and hostility. The continuum of stages is not static, and individuals may evolve and regress according to circumstances.

Internalizing the stages of Bennet scale

The first stage, Denial, illustrates the lack of openness to otherness. This stage is nonetheless very rare among learners in an educational context, especially in this day and age. Denial consists in not even considering the existence of cultures or norms other than those with which we are familiar. This extremely ethnocentric stage disconnects learners from any experience of otherness. Learners are then led to see their own norms as the only or the right ones, and to regard all other behavior as abnormal, improper or strange. This attitude engenders great mistrust and a systematic stigmatization of otherness. At this stage, differences are perceived minimally and without discernment : the learner would use broad categories to classify differences and would recognize, for example, that Asians are different from Westerners, without discerning that Asian cultures are different from each other. Any differences they might find would in no way call their worldview into question. In an extreme case, cultural differences would be attributed a sub-human status. (25)

The second stage, Defense, consists in acknowledging the existence of other cultures, and thus of deviations from the source culture. The defensive attitude is explained by the feeling that other cultures may constitute a threat : they will be denigrated, notably through negative stereotypes, and strategies to avoid contact with otherness will be put in place. This stage of defense can take another form : at a more advanced stage of Defense, we consider other cultures to be simply inferior to our own, on a continuum of which we are the apogee. This stage is logically called Defense, because awareness of the existence of different ways of functioning, and of the relativity of one’s own values, leads one to postulate the superiority of one’s own culture over others, in order to anticipate any threat to the questioning of one’s own codes.

The third stage of ethnocentrism, Minimization, postulates the universality of certain beliefs or values. Perceived differences are considered superficial, insignificant and much less threatening than in the previous stage. They are trivialized but tolerated. Such a point of view is ethnocentric because it presupposes that the fundamental categories of behavior are absolute, and that these categories are precisely our own.

A shift occurs between the three ethnocentric stages and the three ethnorelativist stages as soon as we become aware of the non-staticity of cultures. The view of societies that function differently becomes less and less deterministic. Opennessto otherness enables access to the fourth stage, Acceptance. Behavioral norms are progressively perceived less as cultural and more as products of individuals belonging to a community and adopting certain tendencies and patterns of interpretation or attitudes.

Then comes the fifth stage, Adaptation, which demonstrates partial empathy (26) with otherness, an ability to socialize with people from different cultures, without abandoning one’s own beliefs. The learner can put himself in the other person’s shoes and understand his reasoning and reactions. In linguistic terms, they can ensure the appropriateness of their discourse in the target language-culture, and thus adapt their verbal and non-verbal behaviors. He is also able to decode the speech and attitudes of others, taking into account the context and logic in which these actions take place. At an advanced stage of Adaptation, people are cultural pluralists, since they are able to function within more than one cultural frame of reference. We can see that stage 5 corresponds to the educational recommendations of culture experts. Indeed, one of the aims of Plurilingual and Intercultural Education lies both in making learners aware of the relativity of their own values, in order to distance themselves as far as possible from ethnocentrism, and in the ability to adopt different cultural frames of reference depending on the communication situation.

Finally, the sixth and last stage, Integration, is the culmination of the process of decentralization and adaptation to other cultural contexts. The learner is able to apprehend language, behaviors, practices and actions within their frame of reference. He or she is able to evaluate them, no longer in terms of his or her own ethnocentric framework, but in terms of the cultural context in which these actions take place. This ability to integrate frames of reference, even though they may be very different, is evidence of a great development in his “savoir-être”. This attitude can be described as pluricultural in the sense that the subject can move from one culture to another and integrate without any particular pitfalls: his value system is drawn from these different cultural frameworks, but he does not adopt any one of them in its entirety. The fact of understanding another culture and integrating into it, without adopting the other cultural system as a whole, gives this individual a certain perspective on cultural attitudes, enabling him or her to occupy the position of cultural mediator if necessary.

Cultural sensitivity in Morocco

Cultural sensitivity in Morocco is shaped by a rich mosaic of historical, religious and social influences. Understanding and respecting these nuances is essential to foster harmonious and inclusive interactions.

Morocco is a crossroads of civilisations, combining Amazigh, Arab-Muslim, African, Andalusian and Jewish heritages. Each region has its own traditions, dialects and cultural expressions, contributing to a profoundly plural national identity. Places like Bayt Dakira in Essaouira embody this coexistence by celebrating the shared memory of the Jewish and Muslim communities.

Hassan II, the late Moroccan king (reign : 1961- 1999) said in a speech that Morocco is similar to a big tree : ‘’Morocco is a tree whose roots are in Africa and which breathes through its leaves in Europe.’’

In reference to that the Dune magazine states: (27)

‘’Hassan II was known for his perfect eloquence and his confident standpoints, accumulating many statements on political and social issues affecting Morocco. The quotation is to be considered in a particular socio-economic context since Morocco was aiming to integrate the European Economic Community at that time, which ended up failing. However, this statement found particular resonance with many Moroccans, inspiring Poste Maroc to create a stamp based on the tree metaphor. In this article, I want to pick up on this statement et view its different interpretations.’’

In this regard African Business writes, too: (28)

‘’There’s a saying in Morocco which they attribute to the late king, Hassan II: “Morocco is a tree with its roots in Africa and its branches in Europe.” Historically, Europe has been the country’s largest trading partner. However, since 2008 and the economic crash in Europe, large Moroccan groups have increasingly looked at exporting their services south to their African partners, and this has been reflected by Moroccan investments throughout the continent. On a recent visit to South and Central Africa, the current ruler of Morocco, King Mohammed VI, was accompanied by a large business delegation, with an emphasis on strengthening business ties. Olivier Deau reports.’’

To describe Moroccan culture, Fadoua Tahari writes: (29)

‘’Morocco’s geographical position between the Atlantic Ocean and the Mediterranean Sea, at the crossroads of Africa, Europe and the Arab world, has shaped its identity as a multicultural country. Throughout its history, Morocco has absorbed Amazigh, Roman, Arab, African and European cultures. The multiple influences are evident in different aspects of Moroccan life, for example, the common Moroccan language (Darija) is a mixture of Arabic and Amazigh with Spanish and French words.

Since 2011, the country’s constitution has recognized this diversity in its preamble, explaining that “[…] Its unity, forged by the convergence of its Arab-Islamic, Amazigh and Saharan-Hassan components, has been nourished and enriched by its African, Andalusian, Hebraic and Mediterranean tributaries…’’ ’’

What is Morocco?

The Kingdom of Morocco attracts and fascinates those who take the time to explore it in depth. It’s a country of a thousand contrasts, which fully reveals itself to those who are willing to slow down, soak up its atmosphere and meet its people.

In the Western imagination, Morocco is often associated with sumptuous palaces, lively alleyways, fragrant souks, and a history that blends tradition and modernity. But there’s much more to Morocco than these clichés. It’s a land of diversity and contrasts, where deserts and mountains, lush valleys and arid plains, the Atlantic Ocean and endless dunes coexist. Its very name evokes its unique identity: al-Maghreb the “land of the setting sun”. The gateway to Africa and so close to Europe, al-Magheb is a crossroads of cultures and histories, more now than in the past. (30)

But what really stands out is Moroccan hospitality. To experience Morocco is to be welcomed with generosity and kindness, to discover a people who know how to share and receive, where the traveler is perceived as a guest and not simply as a tourist. This authenticity can only be fully discovered by staying with local people, taking the time to listen, exchange ideas and live at the country’s pace.

Morocco is brimming with Unesco World Heritage treasures, such as the famous Kasbah of Aït Ben Haddou, to be visited in the south-east of the country.

Its unspoilt wilderness, still preserved as soon as you leave the big cities, invites you to get back to basics. Every trip here is an encounter, a transformation, an invitation to slow down and marvel. Conscious travel means honoring the host country, recognizing its cultural differences, traditions and customs.

It is about :

Knowing how to adapt and listen , rather than projecting your own cultural reference points.

, rather than projecting your own cultural reference points. Exchanging and learning , in a spirit of mutual respect.

, in a spirit of mutual respect. Rediscovering oneself through others, living an authentic, and human experience.

Leaving for the unknown is much more than a simple geographical move. It’s an inner adventure, an opportunity to open up to a new way of living and thinking.

In the desert, everything is simplified. The superfluous disappears, giving way to the very essence of life :

Nature, in all its grandeur and tranquility.

Sincere sharing with those around you.

Harmony with the present moment.

This is what is Morocco in consciousness : a human and spiritual experience, where every journey becomes a moment of personal evolution. Morocco can profoundly transform your vision of the world. It offers life-changing encounters, a powerful connection with nature and immersion in a culture where hospitality and simplicity are at the heart of everything.

In Morocco, the following is of paramount importance:

Love & Kindness : Essential values for living the experience to the full, opening your heart to whatever comes your way. Cultivate gratitude on a daily basis, welcoming each moment with serenity and understanding that nothing happens by chance. Every encounter, every moment, is an opportunity for evolution and authentic connection.

Respect : Respect is at the heart of every journey and essential to the harmony of the person. (31)

Respect for the host and the local culture, with an open and caring attitude.

Respect for the environment, by minimizing your impact and valuing sustainable practices.

Respect for yourself, by listening to your own pace and needs throughout the experience.

Conscious travel means moving forward with humility, openness and consideration for those who welcome us and for ourselves. Moroccan society values modesty, (32) politeness and respect for elders. Although Moroccans are generally tolerant and hospitable, certain cultural practices deserve particular attention :

Dress : Sober dress is recommended, especially in rural areas or when visiting religious sites.

: Sober dress is recommended, especially in rural areas or when visiting religious sites. Ramadan : During this holy month, it is respectful not to eat, drink or smoke in public during the day.

: During this holy month, it is respectful not to eat, drink or smoke in public during the day. Social interactions : Public displays of affection are to be avoided, and it is common practice to use the right hand to eat or offer objects, the left hand being considered impure.

Despite a significant cultural wealth, access to cultural resources remains unequal. Cultural infrastructures are mainly concentrated in the major cities, limiting opportunities for rural and disadvantaged populations. This disparity highlights the importance of inclusive cultural policies to reduce inequalities.

The “medina” (Old city) in Sefrou, Morocco. Photo Credit: yeowatzup, Wikipedia Commons

Morocco is a multilingual country. Darîja (dialectal Arabic) is the most widely spoken language, while Tamazight (Berber) is also widely used. Classical Arabic is reserved for formal contexts, and French is commonly used in administration and education. English is slowly but surely becoming a language of everyday communication. (33)

Indirect communication is often preferred, emphasising courtesy and the preservation of social harmony.

Moroccan youth are playing an active role in redefining the country’s cultural identity. Festivals such as L’Boulevard in Casablanca highlight contemporary artistic expressions, incorporating elements of Amazigh and African culture. These initiatives reflect a desire to celebrate diversity and promote an inclusive culture.

Promoting cultural awareness in Morocco means valuing diversity, (34) respecting social and religious norms, and ensuring equitable access to cultural resources. This requires concerted efforts by institutions, communities and individuals to build a society that is more inclusive and respectful of all its components. (35)

Cultural awareness

1. Greetings and personal space :

In Moroccan culture, greetings are an important part of daily interactions. Locals may greet you warmly and engage in long conversations. Handshakes and cheek kisses are common, especially between people of the same sex. It is polite to reciprocate and show respect for personal relationships. However, if you prefer to maintain some personal space, a simple nod or smile will also be appreciated.

On Moroccan greetings, Amina Lahbabi says: (36)

‘’Moroccans tend to be more formal when greeting than Westerners. When you meet someone for the first time, it is common to inquire about marital status, children, as well as the health and well-being of one’s family. Traditionally, Moroccans typically greet with a handshake and sometimes two kisses (starting with the left cheek) but this only occurs when the two people greeting are of the same sex. In any greeting that takes place between a man and a woman, the woman should extend her hand first if she wants to be greeted – if she does not do this, a man should bow his head in greeting. A common classical Moroccan greeting is to place your right hand on your heart after saying “hello” (or rather, salaam alykum). This is as true for friends and acquaintances as it is for family members.’’

2. Dress modestly :

Morocco is a predominantly Muslim country, and modesty is highly valued in the local culture. Although larger cities like Marrakesh and Casablanca are more cosmopolitan and tolerant of different styles, it is advisable to dress modestly, especially when visiting religious sites or rural areas. Women should consider covering their shoulders, wearing longer skirts or pants, and avoiding revealing clothing. Men generally wear long pants and refrain from going shirtless in public. (37)

Clothing is a particularly important part of Moroccan culture and etiquette. Many Moroccans, especially in rural areas, may be offended by clothing that does not fully cover parts of the body considered “private,” including the legs and shoulders, especially for women. (38)

On the relevance of etiquette in Morocco, Christina Ermilio argues: (39)

‘’At first, I was slightly confused, because I had heard so many opinions about how you cannot make generalizations about Moroccan etiquette, I realized that while this was most definitely true, it was also true that Moroccans do share this deep down concept of respect. Yes, etiquette is malleable and it is constantly evolving, being redefined, and reinterpreted, but this notion of respect remains ingrained in nearly all of their behaviors. Norms and values are produced and reproduced. Social norms and hierarchies are manifested throughout these distinctions of behavior. Classifications and binaries are made. Agency is performed. Education and taste are evaluated. Some question whether modernization and education are erasing Moroccan values, while others believe that education has made them more open-minded and tolerant of difference. However, in the end, at the base of it all, there is this deeply rooted awareness of respect. It became clear to me that, at least for the Moroccan students with whom I spoke, “respect” is something that they value as they strive to “find out what it means” to them.’’

It is true that most young Moroccan women do not wear the veil (40) — although they may wear a headscarf — and that in cities, Moroccan women who wear short-sleeved tops and knee-length skirts can be more susceptible to sexual harassment.

Men may wear sleeveless T-shirts and shorts above the knee.

The Muslim concept of “modest dress” requires that women be covered from the wrist to the ankle and men from the shoulder to below the knee. In rural areas at least, it is a good idea to follow proper Moroccan dress etiquette. It is strongly discouraged for women to wear shorts or skirts above the knee, or for members of either sex to wear sleeveless T-shirts or very short shorts. Even ordinary T-shirts can be considered underwear, especially in rural mountain areas. To know how to dress in Morocco, the best thing to do is to take note of what locals are wearing and dress accordingly.

3. Punctuality and Flexible Schedules :

Moroccan culture operates on a more relaxed concept of time than Western norms. It is common for appointments or meetings to start a little later than expected. It is important to remain patient and adapt to this cultural aspect, as being too strict about time can lead to unnecessary frustration. Embrace the relaxed atmosphere and indulge in the slower pace of life in Morocco.

4. Bargaining in the Markets :

Exploring Morocco’s bustling souks (markets) is an unforgettable experience. (41) However, haggling is an integral part of Moroccan culture when it comes to purchasing goods. Both locals and tourists are expected to negotiate prices with vendors. Feel free to bargain in a friendly manner, but remember to do so respectfully. A good rule of thumb is to start with a lower counteroffer and gradually increase until you reach a price acceptable to both parties. Bargaining is a sole part of social encountering and establishing cultural connection. (42)

On haggling in Morocco, Mariluz Bejarano writes: (43)

‘’An especially interesting strategy is the good cop-bad cop strategy that some sellers use: you give your low ball price to which the seller pretends to be terribly outraged by your boldness. Then his business partner approaches you and very kindly tells you not to worry about his reaction and gives you some friendly advice on the right price to ask for. It’s all a theatrical performance with the purpose of trying to make you feel guilty, and turn you into a “friendly buyer” putting the ball firmly in their court.

It’s also common before closing a deal, or even after having done so, for them to tell you that they are losing money. In the heat of bargaining you may believe it, but if you think about it with a cool head you will realize that it makes no sense for them to close a deal that causes them economic damage.’’

5. Respect for Religious Customs :

Morocco’s religious customs, particularly Islam, are deeply rooted in society. Visitors should be mindful and respectful of religious practices. During Ramadan, the month of fasting, it is important to be discreet when eating, drinking, or smoking in public during daylight hours. It is also advisable to avoid entering mosques unless specifically invited or during designated visiting hours. (44)

Food in Morocco.

6. Traditional Moroccan Cuisine :

Moroccan cuisine is renowned for its aromatic flavors and spices. When dining in Morocco, you are often served with shared dishes. It is customary to eat with the right hand, as the left hand is considered impure. It is polite to accept food and drinks when offered, as refusal can be considered impolite. Additionally, adherence to dietary restrictions, such as abstaining from pork or alcohol, is essential in a predominantly Muslim country.

A Guide to Moroccan Etiquette Dos and Don’ts

When traveling to Morocco, it is essential to familiarize yourself with local customs and etiquette to ensure a respectful and enjoyable experience. The country has a rich cultural heritage and traditions that shape social interactions. In this article, we present a list of dos and don’ts to help you navigate Moroccan society with grace and sensitivity.

Do

Dress Modestly : Morocco is a predominantly Muslim country, and it is respectful to dress modestly, especially when visiting religious sites or interacting with the local population. Choose clothing that covers your shoulders, knees, and chest.

As Morocco is a Muslim country, it goes without saying that you should be mindful of your public behavior and how you dress. In cities, you’ll see Moroccans dress in a wide range of styles, from conservative Muslim attire to modern Western-style clothing. (45)

In tourist areas, casual Western attire is tolerated, but it’s best to dress modestly. Both men and women should strive to cover their shoulders, and women’s dresses, shorts, and skirts should be at least knee-length. More conservative or less educated Moroccans have limited experience with other countries or dress codes and may be judgmental about your attire. For women in particular, a more modest dress code can help avoid such judgments and unwanted attention. (46)

In more remote or rural areas, you’ll find that everyone is much more covered up. Therefore, it is recommended to always wear modest clothing, with both men and women covering their shoulders and legs. If you enter a religious site, you must remove your shoes, and women must cover their heads with a headscarf.

In Morocco, wearing a headscarf is neither compulsory nor forbidden by law, and women are free to choose whether or not to wear it. The headscarf is more common in northern regions, small and medium-sized towns and rural areas. Not widely worn, the hijab is considered a religious decision. (47)

Beachwear is acceptable in tourist resorts, but changing on the beach is not recommended. It is preferable to use a changing room on the beach.

According to The New Arab online publication, nudity is blasted by religious clerics: (48)

‘’A senior Moroccan cleric has lashed out at what he called “nudity” in the Muslim kingdom, claiming that more and more women are immodestly dressed, sparking criticism in the media.

Morocco is seen as promoting a more tolerant form of Islam than some Arab countries, and women in cities and towns often eschew the Islamic veil in public.

While the countryside is somewhat more conservative, attitudes to female dress vary according to local social and cultural customs and in the cities many women don Western-style clothes.

Omar al-Kazabri, imam of Casablanca’s Hassan II mosque, Morocco’s largest house of worship, said there is a growing trend among women across the country to go about “unclothed.”

“Nudity is no longer confirmed to season, it is spreading before our eyes in winter and summer,” he said on his official Facebook page earlier this week.

“Look at the streets. It breaks your heart to see the situation we find ourselves in. Obscene nudity (is an) affront to God’s commandments and an insult and an outrage to the population,” he wrote.

“Young women, unclothed, smoking cigarettes. Where are their guardians?” he asked.

And he warned that “impudent women could go to hell.”

Kazabri said what he calls “nudity” is part of a “conspiracy” against Morocco by people who wish to “kill modesty, values and principles.”

The outburst from one of Morocco’s most prominent clerics was criticised in the media.

“What’s gotten into him?” the private news site Media24 asked on Thursday.

It said such remarks are “scary” coming from a top cleric.’’

Greet with salâm: When greeting locals, use the traditional Arabic greeting “as-salâmu ‘alaykum,” which means “Peace be upon you.” It is customary to respond with “wa ‘alaykum as-salâm,” which means “Peace be upon you.”

Practice basic Arabic phrases : Learning a few Arabic phrases such as “Hello” (ahlan), “Thank you” (shukran), and “Please” (’afâk/min fadlak) can help you show respect and build meaningful connections with locals.

Respect Ramadan : If you are traveling to a country during the holy month of Ramadan, respect those who are fasting by refraining from eating, drinking, or smoking in public during daylight hours. It is also advisable to dress more conservatively during this time.

Haggling in the souks : Haggling is a common practice in Moroccan markets (souks). Don’t hesitate to negotiate prices when purchasing goods, but do so in a friendly and respectful manner. Remember that it is customary to go back and forth before reaching a final price.

Don’ts :

Displaying affection in public : Public displays of affection, such as kissing or hugging, are considered inappropriate in Moroccan culture. It is best to reserve physical affection for private situations and respect local customs.

Disrespecting religious sites : When visiting mosques, mausoleums, or other religious sites, adhere to the dress code and guidelines provided. Avoid wearing shoes inside mosques and follow the instructions given by guides or religious authorities.

Drinking alcohol in public : Morocco is a predominantly Muslim country with a conservative attitude towards alcohol. Although alcohol is available in some restaurants, bars, and hotels catering to tourists, it is important to consume alcohol responsibly and avoid public drunkenness. Many Moroccans smoke and drink alcohol, despite the rules of Islam. As a tourist, we recommend that you observe the behavior of the Moroccans you encounter and smoke/drink alcohol discreetly and in moderation. It’s not a bad idea to ask your host or guide for permission or advice to show respect. Never smoke inside a private home unless invited to do so. It is rare to see Moroccan women smoking on the street, and even men tend to smoke indoors, for example in cafes. During Ramadan (the month of fasting), tourists should avoid smoking or drinking in the company of Moroccans.

Eat with your right hand : In Moroccan culture, the left hand is considered impure. It is customary to eat, greet, and exchange objects with the right hand. Always use your right hand during these activities to show respect.

Food in Morocco is considered to be a sacred gift given to man by God, so it has to be respected : eaten with much appreciation by saying al-hamdu Allah (praise to God) and not thrown or stepped on it.

Anass Laalou, points out that food has prophylactic value among Moroccan people: (49)

‘’ Food in Moroccan culture is also endowed with supernatural effects. It is associated with superstition. Moroccans make use of food to cope with the real world. As in many countries, Moroccans think that some types of food have a healing power. The example of honey to be served right after the burial of the dead is worth considering. Moroccans also use salt not only to make food more delicious, but should be dispersed all over the newly acquired house to dispel evil spirits.’’

Taking photos without permission : Although Morocco offers a wealth of photogenic landscapes and vibrant street scenes, it is essential to ask permission before taking a photo. Respect the privacy and personal space of individuals, especially in more conservative areas.

By following these tips, you can demonstrate cultural sensitivity and enhance your experience in Morocco. Embrace the rich traditions, engage respectfully with the locals, and soak up the beauty and hospitality of this enchanting country.

Meetings and Greetings in Public : When introducing yourself, it is customary to inquire about the family and health of the person you are speaking to. Moroccans are typically welcoming and friendly. If you’re lucky enough to make Moroccan friends or stay with a local family, your stay will be all the more memorable, and you’ll make lifelong friends!

In traditional families and communities, men and women rarely mix. The most common way to greet a person of the same sex in Morocco is with a light handshake. Moroccans who have extensive contact with foreigners often shake hands with both men and women. More religious people will not have any physical contact with members of the opposite sex, and men may refuse to shake a woman’s hand. This attitude should not be taken as an insult: it is very common among devout Muslims. (50)

On greetings and their significance Crossroads Cultural Exchange writes: (51)

‘’ Communication extends to more than just the words that come out of our mouths, but also the way we express ourselves. A unique communication style in Morocco is the extended greeting. Oftentimes Moroccans will seemingly talk over themselves as they greet one another, asking about health, family, and work. There are many ways in Darija to ask someone how they are doing, and during these greeting periods it is not uncommon to use many of these phrases. Perhaps these extended greetings are a result of hot-climate culture people wanting to create a warm, comfortable atmosphere.

When greeting a Moroccan, it is important to be mindful of how members of the opposite gender interact. For same-gender greetings, a kiss on the cheek is common; although this custom has changed in the last few years due to social distancing requirements as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. This world-altering pandemic notwithstanding, Moroccans tend to be very affectionate. Handshakes prior to cheek kisses are the norm for men. For men-women interactions, a handshake is typical, though some people prefer to greet members of the opposite gender with just a nod and a hand over the heart, rather than physical contact. If you are unsure how to greet someone, follow their lead and respond accordingly.’’

Between relatives and friends of the same sex, Moroccans are very expansive in their greetings, and once you become well acquainted with your Moroccan friends, you will become absorbed in the ritual of shaking hands simultaneously and kissing both cheeks (kissing the left cheek first). This should only be done with someone of the same sex. Don’t be surprised if an older woman kisses another woman multiple times on the cheek, or even the forehead—be prepared!

In public, be aware that it’s considered good manners for men and women to leave space between them. Holding hands is generally considered a platonic gesture between people of the same sex. Public displays of affection (even between Westerners) are not really acceptable or respectful of local traditions. (52)

It is socially unacceptable for a woman to sit alone in a bar or cafe, unless it’s an establishment frequented by tourists. Women should be very careful about the possibility of being considered a prostitute! If you are a woman planning to go out alone, avoid local cafes and bars that are dominated by men.

Visiting a Moroccan Home and Etiquette

During your stay in Morocco, you may be invited to dine with a family. It is customary for a Moroccan to offer you food whenever you visit, and it would be impolite to refuse this offer. Similarly, if you are offered a gift when you are invited into the home, you should always accept it graciously. You are not obligated to open your gift in front of your host, but you should not expect your host to open it either. Gifts should be relatively small : sweets, pastries, or flowers are very popular. A small gift for the children of the family will also be welcome.

In more conservative households, men and women dine separately. If you plan to bring your spouse or partner, check in advance to see if this is the case.

In Morocco, etiquette dictates that guests dress modestly, remove their shoes, and wash their hands before each meal. Although the host or hostess may offer small plates, Moroccans generally all eat from a communal dish. Eat only with their right hand and use bread instead of cutlery (bread may be taken with their left hand, but should only be dipped into the communal bowl with their right hand). For hygiene reasons, you must wash your hands before eating. Before the meal, you will be shown a sink or bathroom, or alternatively, a small basin, into which you will pour water to wash your hands. Wait until your host invites you to begin eating.

In traditional Moroccan homes especially among the Imazighen/Berbers, guest rooms have floors covered by rugs made b women. Rugs are considered a valuable work of art, so guests are expected to remove their shoes at the entrance as a sign of respect and appreciation of such art. (53)

On the nature of Berber rugs Ait Hmmadi argues: (54)

‘’The carpet is manufactured thanks to the skill in choosing and harmonizing colors, to create at the end a painting with different reading expressions, expressing the life and traditions of a particular region or tribe. It is decorated with simple geometric shapes like rhombuses, triangles and rectangles, in addition to squares. And shapes derived from nature, such as the shape of waves, the sun, the moon, flowers, grains, and other shapes that symbolize animals, such as birds, which symbolize lightness, movement and freedom, the ram, which symbolizes strength, and the cow, which symbolizes hidden power.’’

Moroccan tolerance and conservatism

Overall, Moroccans are tolerant and extremely hospitable. Although most people are religious, they are generally easygoing. However, you should try not to offend people’s religious beliefs, especially those of older and more conservative people. Avoid, for example, wearing revealing clothing, kissing and hugging in public, or eating or smoking in the street during Ramadan. Read our guide to culture and etiquette in Morocco to learn everything you need to know before your trip. (55)

Dining etiquette

If you eat at a local café or are invited into someone’s home, you’ll notice that Moroccan etiquette dictates using your hands rather than a knife and fork. Muslims only eat with their right hand (the left is used for washing), and you should do the same. Hold the bread between your fingers and use your thumb as a spoon; it’s often easier to discard the soft center of the bread and use only the crust.

When eating from a communal plate in someone’s home, Moroccan dining etiquette dictates that you take only what’s immediately in front of you, unless the host specifically offers a piece of meat. For more information on Moroccan cuisine, see our food and drink page.

When eating and suddenly ou feel the urgent need to blow our nose, excuse yourself from the table and go to the toilet or a corner and do that. Moroccans will appreciate widely your respect of cleanliness etiquette held in high esteem in Islamic religion : nadâfa mina al-imân, ‘’hygiene is synonymous of deep faith’’.

For Anas Laalou, food has always been important in Moroccan culture. He says in this respect: (56)

‘’ In traditional Moroccan families, for example, food is first served to the father, who happens to be the family’s breadwinner and the most powerful voice in this space. It is the father who starts the food consumption ceremony; it is the father who has control of who eats what and what time we should eat meat, etc. the mother and her children come second: they have to wait for Him, they have to make sure He is satiated and then they can come in to take His leftovers. This behavior is changing, though. In our contemporary Moroccan wedding ceremonies, organizers now serve women before men not because of courtesy and gallantry but because once they eat, men want to leave the wedding, not even caring whether their spouses have had their dinner or not. Society’s cunning and shrewd means of trespassing this social power relationship have not been transgressed but subtly Transcended.’’

Household etiquette

When invited into a home, shoes are normally removed before entering the reception areas—follow your host’s example. Moroccan custom dictates bringing a gift : sweet pastries or tea and sugar are always acceptable. It is even permissible to bring meat (upon request—a country chicken, for example, still alive, of course) to a poorer household.

Tipping etiquette

In Morocco, proper etiquette dictates tipping, among others, to waiters in cafes (1 dirham per person) and restaurants (around 5 dirhams in medium-sized establishments, 10-15% in upscale establishments), museum and monument curators (3-5 dirhams), car attendants (5 dirhams), gas station attendants (3-5 dirhams), and porters who load your luggage onto buses (5 dirhams). Taxi drivers don’t expect tips, but they always appreciate one.

Visiting mosques

One of the main disappointments for non-Muslim travelers in Morocco is not being allowed into mosques. The only exceptions are the partially restored Almohad structure of Tin Mal in the High Atlas, the Great Mosque of Smara in the Western Sahara, the courtyard of the shrine-mosque of Moulay Ismail in Meknes, and the Hassan II Mosque in Casablanca. Elsewhere, non-Muslims will have to be content with an occasional glance through the open doors, and even then, you’ll have to be sensitive : people don’t seem to mind tourists peeking into the Kairaouine Mosque in Fez (the country’s most important religious building), but within the country, you should never get too close to a shrine. This law of disallowing non-Muslims to visit mosques dates back to the colonial period.

Saints shrines : Koubbas

This rule applies both to the many whitewashed koubbas—the tombs of marabouts, or local saints (usually topped with a dome: koubba actually means “dome’’) —and to the “monastic” zaouïas of the various Sufi brotherhoods. It is also advisable to avoid crossing cemeteries, which are also considered sacred places. (57)

Morocco, land of saints and spirits

Malevolent spirits, jinns

Moroccans believe in spirits and magic. (58) In the collective unconscious of Middle Easterners, Moroccans are exegetes, grammarians and fqihs (religious scholars) whose knowledge is associated with an occult science. This is undoubtedly because Moroccan culture – at once Amazigh, Jewish, Arab and African – and its Sufi-inspired spirituality remain sources of mystery in the Middle East, and clash with the identity and religious orthodoxy of the Gulf states. In fact, for those who believe in it, it is precisely this cultural patchwork that makes Moroccan magic one of the most powerful in the world. (59)

Morocco, is undoubtedly land of magic and spirits. Indeed, in Islamic tradition, mankind shares the earth with jinns, supernatural creatures living in another dimension, capable of transcending space and time. Sometimes invisible, sometimes taking human or animal form, some are profoundly good, others evil. (60)

There are certain rules for living harmoniously with them: invoke God and his prophet before entering toilets, hammams and slaughterhouses, which are constantly haunted; refrain from throwing boiling water on the floor or down drains after dark; avoid sitting or sleeping on the threshold of a house ; don’t leave your baby alone ; and don’t hang around near waterholes and forests, and marshy lands when the sun has set, at the risk of being possessed, falling into madness, becoming disabled or seriously ill.

While the Koran mentions genies, both good and evil (“jinn”), orthodoxy recommends relying solely on God for protection against malevolent spirits.

Exorcism

Exorcism is very widespread in Morocco. There are two main types of ritual. The first involves the therapeutic incantation of verses from the Koran, known as roqya. The second is more physical, akin to traditional medicine. It consists mainly in the preparation of talismans, Herz, (protections) made from herbs reputed to be salvific, animal organs or skins, or even human remains. In the souks, traders display dozens of powdered products in jars with labels indicating the targeted ailments, from ulcers to hemorrhoids to possession. (62)

In relation to black magic, Burcin etim writes: (63)

‘’Witchdoctors and healers exist, they’re called J’bbar and even though the activity is not really legalized, they have a faithful and numerous following and are socially accepted. People queuing since the early morning to get their physical problem treated by this person through touching the parts that need to be cured, blowing air on it, praying on it, cracking it, spitting or putting a warm towel on it…this can be done in the light of day, as there is no secrecy or any particular sorcery. These healer skills are passed on traditionally from father to son, and each Jebbar is known for specific capacities. The queue is always there, we guess there must be some results, right? It is worth specifying that one session costs much less than a visit at a conventional doctors cabinet in Morocco.’’

Evil eye

The evil eye, or “al-‘ayn” in Arabic, is a reality, recognized as a force that can negatively influence people, their property and their success. (64)

This truth was announced by the Prophet Muhammad himself. Indeed, in an authentic hadith, the prophet warned believers to protect themselves against the evil eye. He said:

“The evil eye is a reality. If there was anything that could overcome fate, it would be the evil eye. When you are confronted with something that pleases you, seek refuge with Allah against the evil of the jealous one”.

Amulets or talismans can be used to ward off evil influences. They are often eye-shaped, like the eye of Horus in ancient Egypt or the nazar boncuk in Turkey, Greece, Armenia, Bulgaria, Malta, Tunisia and Algeria. These eyes are traditionally placed :

At the entrance to houses.

On doors.

On boat hulls, etc.

In Morocco, people use the Hand of Fatima (daughter of the prophet) known as Khamsa (five) to ward off the evil eye. There are available in medinas pendents in gold or silver to wear to ward off the evil eye. The are very popular among women. (65)

Regarding the evil eye, Mohammed Maarouf writes: (66)

‘’In the Moroccan popular culture of Islam, the evil eye is an evil force that tracks people’s steps due either to the other’s ill will, envy, act of magic (sihr), jinn invocation, or a misfortune that occurs unforeseen. Social agents believe that the evil eye may affect their health, work, family, and luck. This theory of causation seems to be a shared cultural worldview since traditional healers and patients in shrines and in other cure-contexts find it socially convenient in their healing discourse to shift the blame off the self, and relieve the “I” from accountability for his/her own deeds.

By attributing their failures, social problems and misfortunes to the evil eye ( al-‘ain), people feel they are no longer liable to their own doings, and place responsibility on the other. By their belief in the power of the evil eye, they struggle to resist the frustrations of everyday life. This belief releases them from any sense of guilt or responsibility towards their social disappointments. At times, unable to act and change their social conditions, social agents, especially those at the bottom of social space, regard themselves as puppets in the hands of Fate, and see the world regulated by mystic powers that steer the wheel of their fortune.’’

If you are visiting a Moroccan family and you see something you like : painting, handicraft or rug, do not insist on its beauty because the family would hand it to you to ward off the evil eye. Covetness is equated with the evil eye.

Women traveling in Morocco

There is no doubt that, for women in particular, traveling in Morocco is a very different experience than traveling in a Western country. This is partly due to the fact that gender roles are much more defined than in the West, and sexual mores are much stricter. In villages and small towns, and even in the medinas of large cities, many women still wear veils, and the streets are strictly reserved for men. Most Moroccan men still expect to marry a virgin, and most women would never smoke a cigarette or drink in a bar ; the general assumption is that only prostitutes do such things.

It should be noted, however, that these ideas are gradually disappearing among young urban dwellers, and today you find Moroccan women drinking in the most sophisticated bars and, even more often, in cafes, which were, until recently, a male preserve. In the Villes Nouvelles (New Towns) of large cities, particularly in the Casa-Rabat-El Jadida region, as well as in Marrakesh, you will see most women without veils or even headscarves. You will also see young people of both sexes socializing, but you can be sure that the possibilities of premarital sex are reduced to a minimum. Even in traditional Moroccan societies, Amazigh/Berber women from the mountains, who perform most of the heavy labor, play a much more open role in society and rarely wear the veil.

Sexual harassment

Sexual harassment in Morocco doesn’t seem to be experienced equally by all women. Some travelers find it persistent and bothersome, while others have little or no problem with it. Many women compare Morocco favorably to Spain and other parts of Southern Europe, but there’s no doubt that, overall, harassment of tourists is more persistent than in Northern Europe or the English-speaking world. (67)

On the social plight of sexual harassement in Morocco, Mohammed Derdar writes: (68)

‘’ According to a field survey on sexual harassment in Morocco, conducted by l‟Association Démocratique des Femmes du Maroc (ADFM), 40 out of 63 women were sexually harassed in public sectors. The perpetrators were employers, senior executives and members of parliament. The study revealed that only 15% of the victims had the courage to denounce their tormentors, transgressing a set of barriers that construct gender (Collectif 95 Maghreb Egalité, 1994). It is perhaps not surprising to support the view of Malika El-Fekkak, who has pointed out that sexual harassment is an increasing phenomenon which haunts Moroccan women in both public and private spheres ( El Fakkak, 1999, p. 4). Such a view is also proved by the Moroccan Association for Women‟s Rights, which argued that 56,46 % of women employees experienced sexual harassment at work. This percentage concerned married women (56, 26 %); single women (37,50 %); divorced women (4,16 %); and widowed women (2,08%) (Association Marocaine pour les Droits des Femmes, 2000, pp. 42-43). In brief, the sexual harassment plight is suffered by all women regardless of their family status, social stratum, or educational level.’’

Harassment usually involves men trying to flirt with a female, or even directly asking for sex, and can be constant and sometimes intimidating. This is partly due to Moroccan men’s misunderstanding of Western culture and sexual attitudes, and the fact that some believe they can take liberties with tourists that no Moroccan woman would tolerate.

How to deal with sexual harassment

The obvious strategies for dealing with unwanted attention are the same as those you would use at home : appear confident and assertive, and you’ll avoid a lot of trouble. Making it clear that you have the same standards as your Moroccan counterparts will generally deter all but the most insistent men. No Moroccan woman would tolerate being groped in the street, for example, even though they often have to endure jeers and unwanted comments.

Be polite but formal

Traditionally, Moroccan women are shy and aloof, and uninhibited friendliness—especially any kind of physical contact between the sexes—can be perceived as an invitation to flirt ; being polite but formal when addressing a man will reduce the risk of misinterpretation. The downside of this approach is that it can also prevent you from getting to know people, but after spending some time in the country, you’ll likely have an idea of ​​the type of men with whom this tactic is necessary. It’s also advisable not to smoke in public, as some men still believe it indicates that you’re available for sex.

Dress modestly to avoid harassement

The way you dress is another factor that can reduce harassment. Wearing “modest” clothing (long sleeves, long skirts, loose-fitting rather than tight-fitting clothing) will convey an impression of respectability. Wearing a headscarf to cover your hair and ears further reinforces this impression. The headscarf is the most important item of clothing, you can pull it over your face like a veil if unwanted male attention makes you uncomfortable. Indeed, Western liberals often forget that the purpose of wearing headscarves is to protect women, not oppress them. However, you’ll notice that many Moroccan women completely ignore the traditional dress code and don’t experience excessive harassment as a result. As for immodestly dressed women who are mistaken for prostitutes, the fact remains that sex workers in Morocco are often veiled from head to toe, as much to conceal their identity as for any other reason.

Indicating that you’re traveling with a man is a strategy to avoid trouble, include, also, avoiding eye contact, mentioning a husband who is nearby, and, if you’re traveling with a boyfriend or simply a male friend, giving the impression that he is your husband.

Avoiding physical contact

You should also avoid physical contact with Moroccan men, even in ways that wouldn’t be considered sexual back home, as it could easily be misinterpreted. However, if a Moroccan man touches you, he has definitely crossed the line, and you shouldn’t hesitate to make a scene. Shouting “Hshuma!” (“Shame on you!”), passersby will likely intervene on your behalf, and your attacker will find himself in a very uncomfortable situation.

Misconceptions about women

It’s often said that women are second-class citizens in Islamic countries, although educated Muslim women are generally keen to point out that this is a misinterpretation of Islam. While gender equality still has a long way to go in Morocco, in some respects, at least in theory, the sexes are not as unequal as they appear. (69)

In this regard Nouzha Guessous writes: (70)

‘’In the case of Morocco, for over 30 years, women’s and human rights NGOs have acted and advocated to promote women’s rights. The main disputes have concerned the distinction between what is within the requirements of Islam and what is the consequence of traditional social beliefs and practices. This ended nevertheless with the adoption by the Parliament of a new Family Law proclaimed in February 2004. This law was the result of a process of consultation and national debate, which made possible substantial progress in terms of proclaimed values of equality of rights between men and women, with the support of most national political and social leaders. Several lessons can be learned from the Moroccan experience. The crucial role of civil society, the political support of the state at its highest level, the working methodology of the Royal Advisory Commission and the final process for the adoption of the new code were from the most determinant parameters.’’

Men traditionally reign in the street, which is their domain, while women’s domain is the home. As a result, Moroccan women receive their friends at home rather than meeting them, for example, in a café (although this is gradually changing), which may prevent you from getting to know Moroccan women. The hammam is one place where women can meet women.

Market in Rabat, Morocco.

It’s also possible that, if you’re traveling with a man, Moroccans will address him rather than you – but this is actually out of respect for you, not disrespect, and you won’t be ignored if you join in the conversation. In any case, however it’s interpreted, Islam certainly doesn’t condone sexual harassment, and neither does any respectable Moroccan. By being aware of this fact, sexual harassment will seem much less threatening. (71)

Morocco for women

For women travelers, the experience of Morocco can be incredibly rewarding, but there are some important considerations to keep in mind. Solo female travelers are likely to encounter more difficulties and potential dangers, particularly in cities like Fez and Casablanca, where street harassment is unfortunately very common. However, destinations such as Chefchaouen and Marrakesh tend to offer slightly better experiences. For those not used to traveling solo, it’s best to organize a group trip to improve safety and ease of navigation.

Although wearing a headscarf is not compulsory for non-Muslim women in Morocco, it can be appreciated, especially when visiting religious sites. Wearing a light scarf that can be draped over the head if necessary is a practical and respectful option.

Gays and lesbians

While male homosexuality is relatively common in Morocco, sexual relations between homosexuals remain illegal under Moroccan law. Any act considered “immoral and unnatural” is punishable by six months’ to three years’ imprisonment and a fine. The penalty is even more severe for minors (anyone under the age of 18). Most Moroccan homosexuals rarely talk about it, and the subject remains taboo throughout the country. Despite this, there is a small but discreet gay scene in Morocco, particularly in Marrakesh and Agadir. Information on bars, meeting places and pick-up spots can be found in the annual Sparticus Gay guide. (72)

On the other hand, lesbianism in Morocco is virtually unknown and, as a visitor, there is very little chance of meeting Moroccan lesbians.

Morocco for LGBTQ+ travelers

For LGBTQ+ travelers, visiting Morocco can present both opportunities and challenges. Morocco continues to attract LGBTQ+ visitors, but it’s essential to be aware of legal and societal realities.

Morocco has no official “gay hot spots” or LGBTQ+ celebrations due to the illegality of homosexuality. Hate speech by public figures and religious leaders adds to the difficulties faced by LGBTQ+ people. Nevertheless, there are a few LGBTQ+-friendly establishments in urban areas such as Marrakesh and Casablanca, where the atmosphere is relatively more tolerant than in rural areas.

On the issue of homosexuality in Morocco Linus Heimer says: (73)

‘’According to Morocco’s penal code, ‘lewd or unnatural acts with a person of the same sex’ (Article 489) are punishable by law.[1] In view of the 2011 constitution, which does not guarantee homosexuals any legal protection but does grant every citizen the right to privacy, a principle that is fundamental to Morocco becomes clear: the distinction between private and public. Behind closed doors, freedom is tolerated and homosexual acts are generally not prosecuted. Other topics such as prostitution and premarital sex show parallels to homosexuality in this respect, as these are also illegal and often taboo, but individual freedoms can coexist to a certain extent alongside the rigid religious and political structures.’’

Transgender

Transgender and gender non-conforming people can face even greater discrimination in Morocco. Although there are no specific laws targeting transgender people, societal attitudes towards gender identity can be conservative, leading to risks of discrimination, harassment or violence.

Despite these difficulties, LGBTQ+ travelers can still enjoy a good trip to Morocco. It’s important to be aware of local laws and customs, and to take the necessary precautions to ensure personal safety.

On the subject of transgender, Linus Heimer argues: (74)

‘’Being transgender is also increasingly accepted by society, at least in urban areas, and there are several prominent examples of trans people and their outings, which contribute to social discourse in a special way, not least through social media. Nevertheless, it is difficult to assess the extent to which Morocco’s hegemonic understanding of masculinity has an influence on the freedom of different queer groups of people. Both masculine identity and the conservative role model appear to have been undermined in recent years in the face of increasing economic constraints and feminist debates (the declamatory, renitent exaggeration of one’s own masculinity is of course no indication of this). This in turn has a negative impact on non-conforming groups such as non-binary and intersex people, who dare to disturb the black and white utopia of the innocent population by their mere existence.’’

Respecting age and seniority

There are many values at the heart of Moroccan culture. Family is one of the most important, and is reflected in many aspects of the daily life of the people. Families are usually very large, and those who work are responsible for the family’s expenses and care. Moroccans attach great importance to solidarity between members of the same family, and even between neighbors.

Indeed, Islam insists that a good Muslim is a good neighbor and he must do everything to have a good relationship and contact with those around him. A house increases in value when it is without neighbors, whereas in Morocco, a house without neighbors is less valuable. Neighbors are taken care of when they are in difficult situations (such as bereavement). They are given food and support. (75)

Elders are also treated with the utmost care and respect. Indeed, in Moroccan culture, people have enormous respect for older people : The respect due to the elderly and their care by younger people, indeed, are among the cardinal values of Moroccans. Moroccans address them with respect. This respect for elders is very present in families. Grandparents are listened to and considered, and when they are ill, they stay in the family home until they die.

Respect for seniority is an important cultural value in Morocco. Elders and those in positions of authority are treated with great deference. Young people are expected to listen respectfully to their elders, particularly in family and professional settings. This hierarchical respect influences communication styles, decision-making processes, and all social interactions, fostering a culture where experience and age are highly valued. This concept is deeply rooted in Moroccan society.

The late Hassan II (King of Morocco for 38 years) even said on the subject: ‘’the day ‘the first (retirement home) opens its door, Moroccan society will be on its way out”. Moroccans are also very generous. The Muslim religion advocates generosity towards loved ones and people in need. Moroccans give up 10% of their income to the poor, and they offer food to the poor when they come to their door begging.

Hospitality is very important, and houses are planned accordingly: they always have a large, tidy and well-decorated space (living room with several sofas along the walls, a large chandelier) for receiving relatives and friends. It’s the most important room in the house, and is sometimes the place where people are received on a daily basis.

Cultural beliefs

Several beliefs are also central to Moroccan life: Moroccans believe in jinn demons. For them, these are little beings, created of fire. (76) Moroccans must never speak of these nasty, supposedly invisible little beings, or they will come.

Precise meanings are also given to right and left. It is recommended to begin with the right any act likely to honor its author: entering the mosque, cutting one’s nails, trimming one’s moustache, etc., and, in other cases, with the left: blowing one’s nose, entering the toilet, etc. Moroccans still attach importance to these precise rules, which reveal a strong magical character. These rules are significant, and transgressing them could harm oneself and others too. (77)

Moroccans also have great respect for bread. They never throw leftovers in the garbage can, and pick it up if they find it on the ground in the street: If a man, eating bread, drops a crumb on the ground, he picks it up, kisses it and eats it. And if, walking down the street, he sees a piece of bread that has fallen to the ground, he picks it up, kisses it and puts it in a skylight, so that no one will trample it underfoot or step over it. These practices are obviously very old.

What are the superstitious beliefs in Morocco?

In Morocco, many superstitions are linked to the devil and religion. Yawning with your hand in front of your mouth is more than just politeness. If you put your right hand (palm or back) or the back of your left hand over your mouth, the devil will be repelled.

Superstitions are beliefs considered to have no basis in science or logic, but rather to have supernatural power. These beliefs are popular in Morocco: the evil eye, astrological signs, luck and fortune-telling. How many Moroccans believe in these superstitions? Do they believe in one superstition more than another? (78)

Don’t pour hot water down the drain : At a certain time of day, it’s highly inadvisable to pour hot water down the drain to avoid awakening the jnun (jinns). (79) Jnun are evil little goblins who, when angry, could take revenge by paralyzing the person who burned them. But there’s a way to avoid the bad luck should this happen. Simply recite the formula Bismillah rahmân rahîm and the jnun‘s curse will be averted. Another variation on this superstition is not to go to the hammam or do the washing after dark. (80)

Heal yourself with sheepskin: Yes, another Moroccan belief that’s a bit far-fetched, but it works! Renowned for its medicinal virtues, sheepskin, also known as btâna, can heal acne, blackheads and scars. Another way of using it is to place it on a young girl’s head to prevent her from encountering future setbacks (marriage, studies…).

Respect women: In Morocco, there are many superstitions concerning women. In particular, you mustn’t hit her with a broom, otherwise she won’t get married. Another belief is that a man must respect his wife’s wishes when she is pregnant. Otherwise, his baby could carry the mark of the object of the unfulfilled request.

Inaugurate your house with milk and spilling blood: in France, for a house-warming party, people tend to inaugurate the new house with champagne, but in Morocco, people prefer to use milk mixed with orange blossom. By drinking this mixture, the inhabitant would avoid evil spirits. If you buy a new house, you have to sign a pact of non-agression with the spirits jnun that inhabit the place by slaughtering a chicken or a sheep.

On the issue of blood sacrifice, Moundir Al Amrani points out: (81)

‘’Believed to have supernatural and magical powers, blood has maintained significant presence in sorcery as seen in its omnipresence as an offering to supernatural powers in magic rituals. In Morocco, although Islam considers it as impure and takes sacrifice in any other name than Allah’s to be illicit and blasphemous, blood has preserved a remarkable status in the local popular belief. By looking at the use and role of blood in magic rituals, this paper comes close to its significance in these rituals to understand the cultural image associated with this substance. This paper starts with the notion of blood sacrifice in Islam. Since Moroccans demonstrate close attachment to Islam and its teachings, it is necessary to look at the relationship between Islam and magic with regard to blood and its significance, especially that many religious beliefs in Morocco are associated with beliefs in magic and vice versa.’’

Do not eat food that has been left out overnight: Moroccan belief has it that food that has not been put back in the fridge will attract the jnun who eat it. By doing so, the dish would become unfit for consumption! Still on the subject of superstitions concerning the art of the table, it’s frowned upon to eat and drink standing up, lest a meal face-to-face with the devil be valued!

Body language: At times, our bodies react, and each of these sensations has a meaning : does your left eyebrow itch? That means someone’s talking badly about you. On the other hand, if your right eyebrow itches, it means someone is speaking well of you. Does your palm itch? This means that fortune may be smiling on you! But you’ll have to kiss your index finger to make it happen!

As a bonus, here are some other superstitions:

Don’t leave your scissors open : it could create tension in the family.

Whistling inside a house : if you do, someone in the room may disappear!

Nail biting: it could lead to ruin.

Don’t let your shoes overlap in the hallway.

If you see a woman washing her feet, don’t be surprised: by washing her feet, she prevents death from following her.

Avoid stepping on manholes – it brings bad luck.

A young girl should avoid wearing a widow’s shoes.

Rich cultural heritage

Morocco is one of the cradles of humanity, home to the oldest remains of Homo Sapiens : the Jbel Irhoud man (near Safi), dated to around 315,000 years ago. Moroccans have always had links with the peoples and civilizations of Africa, Europe and Asia.

Morocco has forged a plural, tolerant national identity that upholds diversity and openness. Indeed, this country has been both a land of welcome and a passageway of several human civilizations: Amazigh, Hebraic, Phoenician, Roman, Byzantine, sub-Saharan African, Andalusian, Hassanian and Arab-Muslim.

This cultural diversity, fully reflected in the 2011 Constitution, has resulted in a rich and diverse cultural heritage: (82)

‘’A sovereign Muslim State, attached to its national unity and to its territorial integrity, the Kingdom of Morocco intends to preserve, in its plentitude and its diversity, its one and indivisible national identity. Its unity, is forged by the convergence of its Arab-Islamist, Berber [amazighe] and Saharan-Hassanic [saharo-hassanie] components, nourished and enriched by its African, Andalusian, Hebraic and Mediterranean influences [affluents]. The preeminence accorded to the Muslim religion in the national reference is consistent with [va de pair] the attachment of the Moroccan people to the values of openness, of moderation, of tolerance and of dialog for mutual understanding between all the cultures and the civilizations of the world.’’

Morocco is endowed with an extremely valuable tangible cultural heritage, embodied in sites such as Lixus, Volubilis, medinas, ksours, kasbahs, new towns of colonial architecture, etc., giving it first place in Africa and the Arab world, in terms of the number of inscriptions in UNESCO heritage list. (83)

A marriage of traditions, habits and customs from different cultures – Amazigh, Arab-Muslim, Hassanian, Jewish, Andalusian, Mediterranean and African – gives Morocco a rich and diverse cultural heritage. Each region has its own particularities, contributing to the enrichment of Moroccan cultural diversity.

Moroccan artists have proved to be creators who have influenced generations of artists in the sign and manner of design. The history of architecture in the Kingdom’s various cities continues to influence the imagination and education of Moroccans.

Morocco also has a great tradition of theater and storytelling, as well as a wealth of poetic expression that continues to influence original artistic and cultural works, such as those narrated b story tellers every day in Marrakech’s Place Jamaâ el Fna.

Music in Morocco is classified as a specific art form, distinguished by its religious songs, Andalusian and popular music.

The singularity of Moroccan imagination and creativity, combining modernity and tradition expressed in Moroccan photography, plastic arts and cinema are also activities in which Moroccan artists and intellectuals thrive.

The diversity of Moroccan creativity has fostered the development of a cultural heritage of its own, influencing the Mediterranean, Arab-Muslim and African environments.

Moreover, the richness of Moroccan culture has firmly consolidated the principles of social cohesion, dialogue, tolerance, justice and peace, and made Morocco a country strongly involved in dialogue between religions, cultures and civilizations.

Morocco supports and participates in all initiatives promoting mutual understanding and rapprochement between cultures and peoples, through the various instruments and structures created for this purpose, notably the Averroès Committee, the Anna Lindh Foundation and the Three Cultures Foundation.

King Mohammed VI has always demonstrated this will, and has advocated, on the basis of a new approach, the cultural role of Morocco in its environment. Indeed, in a speech at George Washington University, he stated: (84)

‘’The State in the New Millennium should no longer be confined to the role of alchemist of national consensus. Rather, it should be that of organizer of fruitful dialogue between cultures and civilization, and at the same time the catalyst of global patriotism. This would place each of us, when dealing with world issues, under the obligation to think globally before acting locally, fully aware of our acts and of their consequences upon others, all others.

Let us work together, then, to strengthen national democracies using internationally agreed-upon rules so as to consolidate legality and ethical spirit at the universal level. In this way, we could create a maximum of partnership networks and synergy between peoples so that peace becomes widespread and our common prosperity increases. It is for the achievement of this ideal and this universal ethical order that I call upon you today, knowing the major role you play in managing the affairs of the world, a world we hope fertilized by solidarity, brotherhood, and hope.’’

Moroccans remain strongly attached to their values and cultural specificities such as : solidarity, responsibility, tolerance, sharing, communication, and openness, with the family remaining the most important entity in their eyes.

Is Morocco safe ?

Morocco is generally considered safe, but it’s essential to keep your possessions safe. Although the crime rate in Morocco is not high, it is advisable to avoid carrying large sums of money or valuables, particularly in cities such as Casablanca and Tangier and, to a lesser extent, Fez and Marrakech.

Muggings are rare; robberies are usually carried out by stealth or by swindling. One ought to remain vigilant in transport hubs and crowded areas, where pickpockets may prey on tourists. Credit card fraud is also relatively common. So be careful when using your card, and keep an eye on ATMs.

To minimize the risk of scams, it’s best to stick to official guides, identifiable by their large brass “sheriff’s badge”. Unofficial guides may be genuine, but it is more difficult to check their credentials.

Morocco once again stands out on the international stage as a safe and attractive travel destination. According to “Risk Map 2025”, (85) a global report published by Safeture and Riskline, the Kingdom is one of only three African countries with a “low” level of risk for travelers, alongside Namibia and Botswana.

This ranking is based on an analysis of several factors:

General safety: crime and conflict risks.

Health and environmental risks: epidemics, natural disasters.

Availability and quality of medical care.

The report divides countries into five risk levels:

Negligible.

Low.

Medium.

High.

Critical.

Morocco thus joins destinations renowned for their safety, such as the United States, France, Saudi Arabia, Spain and the United Kingdom.

In North Africa, Morocco stands out as the only country to benefit from a “low” level of risk. By contrast Algeria, for the most part, as well as Libya and Mauritania, have “critical” risk levels. Egypt, meanwhile, is classified as a “medium” risk country.

Globally, the countries considered the safest, with a “negligible” risk, include: Canada, Iceland, Germany, Portugal, Switzerland. Australia, Finland, Japan, and Singapore.

This ranking reinforces Morocco’s reputation as a preferred destination for tourists and investors. In 2023, the country has already broken records, with almost 16 million visitors by the end of November, underlining the importance of security in attracting travelers.

With these results, Morocco confirms its role as a leader in tourism in Africa, while offering a safe and welcoming environment for its visitors. A recognition that is sure to further enhance the Kingdom’s appeal in the years to come.

You can follow Professor Mohamed Chtatou on X : @Ayurinu

