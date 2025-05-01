Ivy League Anti-Semitism Trickles Down To California High Schools – OpEd

By K. Lloyd Billingsley

In recent months, Harvard and Columbia have become hotbeds of anti-Semitic activity; but this is not exclusively an Ivy League or East Coast development. Anti-Semitic disturbances have also broken out at UCLA, the University of California at San Francisco, UC Davis, and beyond. As the California Globe reports, “crass left-wing anti-Semitism has clearly infested the California education system,” right down to the high-school level.

The Bay Area Jewish Coalition and StandwithUs have filed a complaint against the Santa Clara Unified School District, charging “pervasive discrimination and bias against Jewish students.” The discrimination includes “anti-Semitic slurs directed against Jewish students, demonization of Jewish and Israeli students,” and “anti-Semitic content and programming by teachers and guest speakers.”

Williamson Evers traces this problem to California’s “liberated” ethnic studies, which inveighs against “cisheteropatriarchy” and “anti-Indigeneity” in a quest to transform students into members of the social-justice “resistance.” The official curriculum also follows critical race theory, attacks the ideal of equal opportunity and hard work as an oppressive “dominant narrative,” and specifically attacks Asian Americans’ work ethic and stress on education.

As Evers explains, curricula that are “unbalanced and full of indoctrination” should not be used in public school classrooms—but they are, at taxpayer expense. Some school districts have used the “liberated” approach to deliver one-sided lessons on Gaza and the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Arabs.

Last year, at Menlo-Atherton High School, in the affluent Sequoia Union School District in Redwood City, ethnic studies teacher Chloe Gentile-Montgomery taught a lesson with imagery of a Jewish “puppet master” controlling the world, a standard anti-Semitic trope. That episode escaped comment from Gov. Gavin Newsom, who in 2021 signed Assembly Bill 101, which authorized the ethnic studies curricula. The studies, required for graduation, were criticized by Jewish groups from the start as prejudicial and discriminatory.

Politicians and parents alike should consult The New American Anti-Semitism: The Left, the Right, and the Jews. As author Benjamin Ginsberg notes, Jewish Americans have historically been on guard against animus from the political right, but a virulent anti-Semitism—based on identity politics—now erupts from the political left. See also “The Socialist Roots of Modern Anti-Semitism,” in which Tyler Cowan traces anti-Semitism to a hatred of capitalism, the economic system the author finds most favorable to minorities in general and Jews in particular.

Unfortunately, the free choice offered by a market economy has yet to be extended to America’s K-12 schools. With woke indoctrination and anti-Semitism making inroads, parents need the power to choose the schools their children attend, whether government or independent. The last school-choice initiative in California, Proposition 174 in 1993, failed to gain support from Republican Gov. Pete Wilson.

Education bureaucrats and teacher unions have controlled taxpayer dollars and held students captive for too long. In 2025, it is long past time for supporters of liberty to put another school-choice measure before the voters.