Flags of United States and Iran. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency
Rescheduled 4th Round Of Iran-US Talks

Tasnim News Agency

The foreign minister of Oman, who acts as an intermediary in the indirect talks between Iran and the US, announced that the fresh round of negotiations, slated for coming Saturday, has been postponed. 

“For logistical reasons we are rescheduling the US-Iran meeting provisionally planned for Saturday, May 3rd. New dates will be announced when mutually agreed,” Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi announced in a post on his X account on Thursday afternoon.

A correspondent of Axios had also reported that the fourth round of Iran-US that were scheduled to take place in Rome on May 3 may be postponed for next week.

Barak Ravid noted that a meeting between Iran and the European troika –the UK, France and Germany- that was planned for Friday might be consequently postponed as well.

Iran and the US have held three rounds of talks in Muscat and Rome on April 12, 19 and 26, mediated by Oman, with the purpose of reaching a deal on Iran’s nuclear program and the removal of sanctions on Tehran.

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency, which claims to be a private news agency in Iran but is reported be close to the IRGC, was launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields.

