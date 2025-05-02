Robert Reich: The Alien Enemies Act Doesn’t Give Trump Authority To Abduct And Deport – OpEd

By Robert Reich

A federal judge ruled that Trump doesn’t have authority to use the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to deport Venezuelan migrants without a hearing.

It’s a major blow to the regime’s deportation blitz, which has so far summarily removed 130 immigrants residing in the United States to a brutal prison in El Salvador.

The act is applicable only in times of war, said the judge, Fernando Rodriguez Jr. But, he noted, we are not at war with Venezuela — notwithstanding the regime’s claim that the U.S. is being invaded by a Venezuelan gang.

The judge said:

“The President cannot summarily declare that a foreign nation or government has threatened or perpetrated an invasion or predatory incursion of the United States, followed by the identification of the alien enemies subject to detention or removal.”

This is the first federal court to permanently invalidate the Trump regime’s legal justification for using the act, and a giant middle finger to the Trump regime’s efforts to centralize power in White House.

And this is from a Trump-appointed judge.