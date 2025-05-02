Robert Reich

Robert Reich
1 Opinion Social Issues The Americas 

Robert Reich: The Alien Enemies Act Doesn’t Give Trump Authority To Abduct And Deport – OpEd

Robert Reich 0 Comments

By

A federal judge ruled that Trump doesn’t have authority to use the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to deport Venezuelan migrants without a hearing. 

It’s a major blow to the regime’s deportation blitz, which has so far summarily removed 130 immigrants residing in the United States to a brutal prison in El Salvador.

The act is applicable only in times of war, said the judge, Fernando Rodriguez Jr. But, he noted, we are not at war with Venezuela — notwithstanding the regime’s claim that the U.S. is being invaded by a Venezuelan gang. 

The judge said:

“The President cannot summarily declare that a foreign nation or government has threatened or perpetrated an invasion or predatory incursion of the United States, followed by the identification of the alien enemies subject to detention or removal.”

This is the first federal court to permanently invalidate the Trump regime’s legal justification for using the act, and a giant middle finger to the Trump regime’s efforts to centralize power in White House. 

And this is from a Trump-appointed judge.

Robert Reich

Robert B. Reich is Chancellor's Professor of Public Policy at the University of California at Berkeley and Senior Fellow at the Blum Center for Developing Economies, and writes at robertreich.substack.com. Reich served as Secretary of Labor in the Clinton administration, for which Time Magazine named him one of the ten most effective cabinet secretaries of the twentieth century. He has written fifteen books, including the best sellers "Aftershock", "The Work of Nations," and"Beyond Outrage," and, his most recent, "The Common Good," which is available in bookstores now. He is also a founding editor of the American Prospect magazine, chairman of Common Cause, a member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, and co-creator of the award-winning documentary, "Inequality For All." He's co-creator of the Netflix original documentary "Saving Capitalism," which is streaming now.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *