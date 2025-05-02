Russia’s Taliban Gambit: Realpolitik At The Cost Of Regional Security – OpEd

By Shaikh Moazam Khan

Russia implemented a momentous policy change in geopolitical terms by promoting the Afghan Taliban government to ambassador stature. After the Russian Supreme Court lifted the terrorist tag on the Taliban the country made a significant diplomatic adjustment which they present as a pragmatic approach to current conditions. The diplomatic action by Russia to improve its relations with the Taliban displays a concealed risk through its acceptance of an authority which abuses human rights and battles international counterterrorism principles.

Since their takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021 the Taliban now govern Afghanistan while every nation has an obligation to recognize this political situation. The granting of recognition should be separate from both the act of condoning or making a thing ordinary. Moscow granting the Taliban formal status in the international arena provides official approval to a regime that constantly fails to fulfill fundamental human rights standards and global counterterrorism principles as well as social inclusion requirements.

Russia’s decision to invite Taliban representatives becomes worrisome given the global terror networks which the group maintains connections. The Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan along with Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan (IMU) and Islamic State-Khorasan Province (ISKP) and Al-Qaeda exist as groups which Taliban has been frequently denounced for protecting or backing up. International organizations supported by the Taliban threaten both the security of China and Iran as well as Pakistan and the Central Asian republics and strive for global security threats.

The governments of Uzbekistan together with Tajikistan have expressed rising concern about extremist movements entering from Afghan territory. Iran has faced increased instability in its border areas at the same time Pakistani territory faces ongoing terrorist threats from the TTP which operates from Afghan soil. Russia and other potential agents of destabilization weaken regional security standards developed throughout decades when they dismiss these security threats to secure short-term diplomatic achievements.

The Taliban exercises extraordinary skill in their use of international foreign visits together with participations in multilateral forums and diplomatic upgrades to create an illusion of worldwide recognition. The Taliban advances this goal through their strategic move of letting international powers legitimize them despite global worries about their leadership style. Afghanistan’s current situation in reality demonstrates the complete opposite of these activities because it features a rising authoritarian political structure combined with severe discrimination against women and minorities and media oppression with permanent silence on political differences.

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IAG) has not accomplished its objectives related to forming an inclusive government together with severing alliances with terrorist groups. The international community has multiple times urged change yet Afghanistan has not shown advancements towards expanded political inclusion or constitutional improvement. The leadership now in power in Afghanistan rules through narrow political ideologies and coercive methods while using extremist practices for maintaining control.

The amalgamation of a powerless government system and economic breakdown together with systematic violations of human rights has activated a humanitarian emergency that already touches neighboring states. The instability Afghanistan faces right now functions as a magnifier of threats because it drives significant population movement and pushes drug trades into overdrive and provides perfect conditions for terrorists to recruit recruits and launch operations. The current unstable environment demands that states refrain from forming new relationships with the Taliban because this move amounts to dangerous recklessness.

Russia joins other states by looking toward new international partnerships because geopolitical factors and Western power competition push them to do so. The Russian government views the Taliban as an ally for defending its southern borders while keeping influence across Central Asia. The strategic evaluation should not lead to permitting an administration that damages core objectives of maintaining peace and stability. Security interests should never replace the top priority need to defeat terrorist threats.

All nations stand at a decisive point in history. The world can maintain its current strategy of granting the Taliban political concessions in exchange for unreserved recognition even as the Taliban fails to implement substantial changes. The international community has two options to choose from either continued political appeasement or engagement according to principles that follow human rights progress and inclusion and counterterrorism outcomes. If the current approach continues Afghanistan will become a new sanctuary for global terrorism which would repeat past errors that created the early 2000s crisis.

Russia’s recent decision functions as an alert to inform international policies rather than create standard operating procedures. The lack of meaningful accountability measures for the Taliban during nation-to-nation diplomatic recognition initiatives will diminish global unified position regarding terrorism and human rights violations along with legitimate governance principles. To be effective diplomacy should not operate as a simple deal but it must advance beneficial transformations.

Russia’s strategic collaboration with the Taliban creates an unsafe diplomatic example despite its strategic basis. Raising diplomatic relationships without securing firm commitments about terrorism prevention alongside responsible governance and human rights practice forms an unsafe bet that produces major effects. Global unity must back principles which bring peace together with security and justice not only in Afghanistan but throughout the entire region. Political gains must be deferred to achieve such objectives.

Should nations offer incentives for repressive governments which retain power against their opponents or should they require responsible use of authority from these governments before rewarding them? Future international relations developments in Central and South Asia depend heavily on the decisions made regarding this question.