The Growing Assault On Civic Space In Central Asia – Briefing For OSCE Meeting

By IPHR

A briefing paper prepared by International Partnership for Human Rights (IPHR), based on monitoring and documentation conducted in cooperation with Central Asian partners, outlines alarming trends in civic space across Central Asia. The briefing entitled is published ahead of the OSCE Supplementary Human Dimension Meeting on Protecting Civic Space, hosted by the Finnish OSCE Chairpersonship with ODIHR support in Vienna on 5–6 May 2025.

Across Central Asia, civil society organisations (CSOs) face unjustified and discriminatory restrictions, including on access to funding. The adoption of a Russia-inspired “foreign agent” style law in Kyrgyzstan last year set a worrying precedent, with similar legislation now being drafted in Kazakhstan. Seizing on the discussion surrounding the Trump US administration’s overhaul of foreign assistance, regional leaders and policymakers have accused foreign-funded organisations of spreading disinformation, promoting political agendas, and advocating for ‘’alien’’ values.

In Tajikistan, hundreds of CSOs have been forced to close in recent years, with new registration applications often being arbitrarily rejected. Independent human rights groups also continue to struggle to obtain registration in Uzbekistan, and there remains no space for such groups in Turkmenistan, where those collaborating with exile-based initiatives face an ever-present risk.

The region’s few independent media outlets operate under mounting pressure, with a particular decline seen in Kyrgyzstan, where authorities have initiated the closure of several such platforms. Following last year’s shuttering of the investigative Kloop platform, the Aprel TV broadcaster is now facing a court case for its closure due to its allegedly “negative” and “sarcastic” coverage of the government. Across the region, the future of local services of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty – long a thorn in the side of regional authorities – remains uncertain, despite the halting of the Trump administration’s attempt to cut its funding. In Turkmenistan, where no independent media operate domestically, access to foreign information sources is highly restricted due to pervasive internet censorship.

While fake news and hate speech are real concerns, it is worrying that vaguely worded legislation prohibiting the spread of allegedly false or defamatory information, or content deemed to incite hatred is being used to suppress legitimate free speech. Authorities also restrict access to information under the guise of protecting “traditional” values, with bans on so-called “LGBTI propaganda” recently proposed in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

The rights of peaceful protesters continue to be violated, and widespread impunity persists for serious abuses committed during the suppression of mass protests in Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan (Karakalpakstan), and Tajikistan (the Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region – GBAO) in 2022. While some perpetrators have been brought to justice, measures to ensure accountability remain inadequate.

Across the region, activists, human rights defenders, journalists and others who criticise government policies, expose abuses, or advocate for justice face persecution, including arrest, unfair trials, and politically motivated imprisonment. Charges are frequently based on overly broad criminal code provisions, and those convicted often endure harsh prison conditions. Moreover, repression extends beyond borders, with critics abroad increasingly targeted through transnational measures. A few key cases illustrating these trends include:

Kazakhstan

Marat Zhylanbaev , is serving a seven-year prison sentence in retaliation for his peaceful opposition activities and has repeatedly launched hunger strikes to protest his treatment.

, is serving a seven-year prison sentence in retaliation for his peaceful opposition activities and has repeatedly launched hunger strikes to protest his treatment. Satirical blogger Temirlan Yensebek was recently sentenced to five years’ restricted freedom for allegedly inciting inter-ethnic hatred by sharing a controversial but widely available song.

was recently sentenced to five years’ restricted freedom for allegedly inciting inter-ethnic hatred by sharing a controversial but widely available song. Exiled women’s rights activist Dinara Smailova (Dina Tansari) faces multiple charges in absentia and was recently briefly detained in Montenegro on the basis of a Kazakhstani extradition request.

Kyrgyzstan

In October 2024, Temirov Live journalist Makhabat Tazhibek Kyzy was sentenced to five years in prison for allegedly calling for riots over her platform’s corruption investigations.

was sentenced to five years in prison for allegedly calling for riots over her platform’s corruption investigations. Independent journalist Kanyshay Mamyrkulova , known for her criticism of the government, faces similar charges and is also accused of inciting inter-ethnic hatred – another overbroad offense.

, known for her criticism of the government, faces similar charges and is also accused of inciting inter-ethnic hatred – another overbroad offense. Human rights defender Rita Karasartova was arrested in April 2025 after sharing an appeal by an opposition activist and is now under investigation in an unsubstantiated criminal case related to mass unrest.

Tajikistan

Human rights defender Manuchehr Kholiqnazarov is serving a 16-year prison sentence on trumped-up extremism charges in retaliation for his human rights work in GBAO. There are serious concerns about his well-being in prison.

is serving a 16-year prison sentence on trumped-up extremism charges in retaliation for his human rights work in GBAO. There are serious concerns about his well-being in prison. Since 2022, Abdullo Ghurbati, Daler Bobiev and several other journalists have been imprisoned on charges believed to be retaliatory.

and several other journalists have been imprisoned on charges believed to be retaliatory. Journalist Rukhshona Khakimova was recently sentenced to eight years in prison on treason charges, with the court ignoring the fact that she has two young children.

Turkmenistan

Human rights activist Mansur Mingelov has been imprisoned for over a decade and has suffered serious health problems while in prison.

has been imprisoned for over a decade and has suffered serious health problems while in prison. Bloggers Alisher Sakhatov and Abdulla Orusov were detained in Turkey in late April 2025 for allegedly threatening public order and security and face deportation to Turkmenistan, where they would be at high risk of torture and politically motivated imprisonment.

and were detained in Turkey in late April 2025 for allegedly threatening public order and security and face deportation to Turkmenistan, where they would be at high risk of torture and politically motivated imprisonment. Other bloggers have previously been forcibly returned from Turkey to Turkmenistan despite the risks, e.g. Farhat Meimankulyiev was sent back in 2023 and reportedly sentenced to a lengthy prison term upon return.

Uzbekistan

Lawyer Dauletmurat Tazhimuratov is serving a 16-year prison sentence in retaliation for his peaceful participation in the 2022 Karakalpakstan protests. He has repeatedly faced ill-treatment in prison.

is serving a 16-year prison sentence in retaliation for his peaceful participation in the 2022 Karakalpakstan protests. He has repeatedly faced ill-treatment in prison. Rinat Utambetov , another Karakalpak activist, was recently sentenced to two years in prison over the 2022 protests after being extradited from Kazakhstan.

, another Karakalpak activist, was recently sentenced to two years in prison over the 2022 protests after being extradited from Kazakhstan. Blogger Shahida Salomova has been confined to psychiatric care since 2023 after being arrested over an allegedly defamatory social media post.

IPHR calls on Central Asian authorities to take urgent and meaningful steps to halt the growing crackdown on civil society, independent media, and peaceful dissent. They should drop the charges against those prosecuted for exercising their rights and release those in detention, repeal or revise restrictive laws, and ensure accountability for violations. Central Asia’s international partners should provide firm and increased support for civil society in the region, raise individual cases of persecution, and use all channels of engagement to press governments to uphold civic freedoms.