Ukraine Military Situation: North Korea May Expand Its Role – Analysis

By Hudson Institute

By Can Kasapoğlu

1. North Korea May Expand Its Role in the War

In line with Soviet information warfare practices, Russia and North Korea have long denied that North Korean troops are fighting against Ukraine. But last week, state-owned media organs in Moscow and Pyongyang officially acknowledged that North Korean combat formations have been operating in the Russian region of Kursk. This change might indicate that North Korean troops will play an expanded role in the war.

Multiple political indicators support this conclusion. North Korea’s state news agency, KCNA, recently described the Ukrainian military as “neo-Nazi,” echoing rhetoric often used by Russian officials to justify the invasion. The news agency also referenced article 4—the joint war clause—of the mutual defense treaty recently signed by Moscow and Pyongyang.

TASS, a Russian state-owned news agency, echoed the wording of its North Korean counterpart. Moreover, the Russian Ministry of Defense’s decision to post videos of soldiers from the two countries conducting joint military action and training further demonstrates that Pyongyang and Moscow have changed their media coverage of the conflict. This is likely an effort to prepare public opinion for an increased North Korean role.

Previous editions of this report have assessed the force-generation trends driving the North Korean contingent in Kursk. The unit that combat-deployed to the region is comprised predominantly of servicemen from the 11th Corps, a special forces unit that is trained to open a second, strategic front to stress the adversary. Therefore, if North Korean troops enter Ukraine, it is likely that the initial unit will pursue this objective to lay the groundwork for Pyongyang to send follow-on forces.

According to assessments from South Korea’s intelligence agency, North Korea rotated and reinforced its troops deployed to Russia even after losing a brigade-size force in Kursk. The decision to sacrifice thousands of men without hesitation indicates that Pyongyang has a large pool of fighters, many of them from special forces units, from which it can stage further deployments. North Korea is likely to play a larger role in the war moving forward, posing yet another challenge for Ukraine and its allies in an increasingly difficult conflict.

2. Battlefield Assessment

Last week the Russian Aerospace Forces launched an intense offensive campaign against Ukraine. Intelligence reports indicate that the Kremlin’s assault was made possible by assistance from Iran and North Korea, along with the rapid expansion of armaments factories in Russia.

The attacks overwhelmed Ukraine’s land-based air defenses, forcing it to scramble its already scarce group of fighter jets. Following the salvo, the Ukrainian Air Force posted a video of one of its MiG-29 fighter aircraft intercepting a Shahed drone. As previous editions of this report have highlighted, satellite imagery and intelligence indicators suggest that Russia has significantly boosted its production of Shahed loitering munitions, straining Ukrainian defenses.

Russian ground forces also pressed along multiple flashpoints. Pokrovsk, Kupiansk, Siversk, Lymansk, and Toretsk all witnessed heavy clashes last week. Pushing back against Russia’s onslaught, the Ukrainian Presidential Brigade’s drone warfare detachments successfully struck Russia’s positions near Toretsk.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has also been highly active across the battlefield, helping to ease the pressure on the front lines. Open-source intelligence suggests that the SBU’s elite drone operators are targeting Russian heavy armor, including high-end main battle tanks such as T-90s. Heavy exchanges also erupted near Kamianka, along the Kharkiv-Kupiansk axis. Russia’s Ministry of Defense and Ukraine’s General Staff issued conflicting messages about the outcome of these clashes.

Finally, Ukraine achieved another milestone in robotic warfare. The Magyar Birds, a Ukrainian drone unit that is known for leveraging social media to build support for its operations, used a first-person-view drone to intercept a Russian Forpost medium-altitude, long-endurance (MALE) drone. The group’s adept use of both unmanned systems and information warfare points the way for the future of armed conflict.