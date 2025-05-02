Will Xi’s Three-Nation Visit Convince ASEAN To Challenge Trump? – OpEd

By Shankaran Nambiar

The Liberation Day announcement was a high point in a conflict that started with Trump’s executive order on 20 January directing cabinet secretaries to submit reports on trade practices and tariff recommendations. On 1 February, Canada and Mexico were faced with 25% tariffs and China with 10% on all its exports to the US. This quickly increased to 20% on imports from China. By 9 April, China faced combined tariffs averaging 145%.

Trump’s tariffs have been harsh and ASEAN has not escaped his wrath. Some of the hardest hit nations were Vietnam (56%), Cambodia (59%) and Sri Lanka (54%). Malaysia was faced with duties amounting to 46%. China’s tariffs on the US now stand at about 125%.

At a time when there were raging debates on the tariffs, China’s president, Xi Jinping, saw it fit to visit Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia. Vietnam had been hit with hard tariffs and their visit to Washington to negotiate the duties downwards did not yield fruitful results. Cambodia was another country with limited resources and without the capacity to import heavily from the US, but which had to face the wrath of the reciprocal tariffs. The visit was timed at a time when both countries were rebuffed by the US.

The visit to Malaysia was especially significant on two counts. First, its prime minister, Anwar Ibrahim has a history of being receptive to Beijing’s philosophy. Second, Malaysia is the chair of ASEAN, a regional grouping of Southeast Asian nations, making the country an influential member of the region.

During Xi’s visit to Vietnam, 45 cooperation agreements were signed as part of the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership. This covered a gamut of areas ranging from infrastructure, science and technology and supply chain issues. Xi tried to take advantage of the fact that both countries are communist, suggesting this could form the basis of cooperation. In other words, ideological closeness could tighten strategic alignment.

But Vietnam has had long-standing unresolved maritime disputes with China, which China is not going to forget. Vietnam will need the US’s support to deal with the South China Sea problem. At the same time, the transshipment of Chinese goods through Vietnam is a sticky point for the US.

Cambodia has a strong relationship with China, founded on China’s economic interest in the state. China is Cambodia’s top trade partner, has generously funded infrastructure development, including the construction of the Ream Naval Base and Angkor Wat restoration. China also has significant interest in projects such as the Sihankoukville Special Economic Zone, a BRI flagship. However, Cambodia has offered to lower US import taxes on 19 product categories, indicating its own agency.

Amid this confluence of activity, Malaysia’s prime minister, Anwar Ibrahim, has chosen to play a galvanising role. Anwar has been very outspoken on the tariffs, criticising it for being unilaterally imposed and based on “flawed math”. In his role as chair of ASEAN, Anwar is attempting to present a view that projects a collective stance, speaking as one voice against the tariffs. Soon after Xi’s visit to Malaysia, Anwar proceeded to Thailand to discuss, aside from bilateral matters, the issue of US’s duties. Both prime ministers agreed that they would discuss the matter collectively. Anwar has also had talks with the leaders of the Philippines, Brunei, Laos and Vietnam.

Much as it seems that Xi wants to create a bloc that is ready to oppose the US, the outcome will not be as profound. If the BRICS initiative is going to be a long journey to trump the US’s influence, the dream of an ASEAN voice that will speak in favour of China is a more unlikely possibility. Even Anwar who spoke of a collective ASEAN response, and who is perhaps one of ASEAN’s more forthright leaders, now sees it fruitful to have individual discussions with the USTR.

The three-nation visit was perhaps Beijing’s way of telling Washington that it had its supporters. It was a way of reminding ASEAN that Beijing cared for it and was by its side in hard times. It may also have been to remind member states that they had an obligation to China.

China has sternly warned that it will take “reciprocal and resolute” measures against countries that in trying to strike a deal with the US do so at China’s expense. This statement was issued in response to claims that Trump would pressure countries seeking to negotiate a reduction of tariffs into restricting their trade with China. In effect, this would act against China’s interests, isolating it from global trade. Justifiably, China was angered enough to retort that, “Appeasement will not bring peace, and compromise will not be respected … To seek one’s own temporary selfish interests at the expense of others’ interests is to seek the skin of a tiger.”

The Southeast Asian nations enjoy excellent trade and investment relations with China. They will not want to lose this advantage because it will damage their domestic economies. While ASEAN member states will be enticed to benefit from closer relations with China, promoted both by commercial interests and the fear that they will be alienating themselves from China, they will not want to break loose from the US’s influence, or do anything that will win the US’s disapproval. Xi’s visit in the light of Trump’s tariffs could, at best, prompt a recalibration in the degree of tilt rather than a repositioning.