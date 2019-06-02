ISSN 2330-717X
Sunday, June 2, 2019
Latest:

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Flag of Iran. Photo by Farzaaaad2000, Wikipedia Commons.

Flag of Iran. Photo by Farzaaaad2000, Wikipedia Commons.

1 Social Issues World News 

Iran: Foreign Diplomats Freed After Arrest In Tehran Party

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

By

A British and a Dutch diplomat have been released after the Iranian Police caught them at a party in northern Tehran.

Police in capital Tehran arrested the British and Dutch diplomats at a mixed-gender party in the early hours of Friday.

The two European diplomats have been set free after the Security Police discovered their identity in custody.

The mixed-gender party was thrown in Tehran’s Velenjak neighborhood and included a relatively large number of individuals.

Please Donate Today


Did you enjoy this article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.


Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.