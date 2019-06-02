Iran: Foreign Diplomats Freed After Arrest In Tehran Party
A British and a Dutch diplomat have been released after the Iranian Police caught them at a party in northern Tehran.
Police in capital Tehran arrested the British and Dutch diplomats at a mixed-gender party in the early hours of Friday.
The two European diplomats have been set free after the Security Police discovered their identity in custody.
The mixed-gender party was thrown in Tehran’s Velenjak neighborhood and included a relatively large number of individuals.
