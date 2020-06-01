ISSN 2330-717X
Screenshot of Yemeni ‘Qasif K-2’ strike drone. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency.

Saudi Arabia: Intercepted Houthi Drones Launched Toward Khamis Mushait

The Arab coalition has intercepted two drones on Monday that were launched by the Houthis toward residential areas in the southwestern Saudi city of Khamis Mushayt.

In a statement Coalition spokesman Col. Turki Al-Maliki confirmed the attack by the Houthis.

“The Houthi militia continues to violate the customary International Humanitarian Law by launching and deliberately targeting civilians and densely populated civilian areas with UAVs, threatening the lives of hundreds of civilians in the process,” Al-Maliki added.

He said the attacks were another “confirmation of rejection of the ceasefire and de-escalation initiative announced by the Coalition on (April 9, 2020).”

Al-Maliki said Houthi ceasefire violations now exceeded 5,000, in a variety of attacks using various weapons.

“The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition continues to undertake all deterrent measures against the terrorist Houthi militia to neutralize and destroy these capabilities rigorously, and in accordance with the customary International Humanitarian Law,” he added.


