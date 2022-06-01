ISSN 2330-717X
Thursday, June 2, 2022

External Security Commissioner of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Cheng Guoping with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Iran, China Mull Comprehensive Cooperation Deal

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

Ranking diplomats from Iran and China weighed plans to carry out a comprehensive cooperation agreement between the two nations, which was signed in March 2021.

In a meeting in Tehran on Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and External Security Commissioner of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Cheng Guoping talked about the latest state of the strategic partnership treaty between Iran and China and its implementation.

Cheng Guoping extended the greetings of China’s top diplomat to Amirabdollahian and also an invitation to visit Beijing.

He also expressed satisfaction with the trend of the expansion of strategic ties between Tehran and Beijing.

For his part, Amirabdollahian underlined the importance of strengthening the relations with China.

He also said cooperation between Iran and China at international organizations is a key aspect of ties, highlighting the significance of close consultations.

The two sides also exchanged views about regional and international cooperation and other issues of mutual interest.

