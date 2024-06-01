A Vision For Morocco’s Future: King Mohammed VI’s Strategic Council Of Ministers Session – OpEd

By Said Temsamani

On June 1, 2024, His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him, presided over a crucial Council of Ministers session at the Royal Palace in Casablanca. This gathering marked a significant step in the evolution of Morocco’s public and military sectors, showcasing the Kingdom’s commitment to strategic governance and forward-thinking reforms.

The session began with the Minister of Economy and Finance presenting the State’s strategic shareholder policy guidelines. These guidelines, rooted in the Royal Directives, aim to restructure the public portfolio, improve its management, and implement reforms in key economic sectors. The ultimate goal is to ensure accessible, quality public services and accelerate the State’s shareholder policy development.

Central to these reforms is the National Agency for Strategic Management of State Participations, which oversees the implementation of the State’s shareholder policy. This policy is a cornerstone of public institution and enterprise reform, encapsulating the strategic orientations and overarching objectives of state shareholding.

The State’s shareholder policy is built around seven strategic orientations:

1. **Leverage for National Sovereignty**: Public institutions and enterprises will support vital sectors such as energy, health, water, food security, environment, connectivity, and mobility to reinforce national sovereignty.

2. **Driver of Continental and International Integration**: These institutions will address geostrategic challenges, safeguard the Kingdom’s interests, and enhance South-South cooperation, particularly with African nations.

3. **Catalyst for Private Investment**: Proactive partnerships with the private sector will boost its contribution to the national economy.

4. **Promoter of a Competitive Economy**: Public institutions will support viable and agile economic models aligned with regulatory requirements and market opportunities, promoting a competitive economy and employment.

5. **Agent of Territorial Equity**: They will play a key role in regional inclusion across economic, social, financial, and digital domains, ensuring equitable access to quality public services.

6. **Responsible Resource Manager**: Committed to sustainable development goals, public institutions will promote responsible natural resource management and enhance resilience to climate change.

7. **Exemplar of Governance and Performance**: Through active management of public assets, they will ensure exemplary governance and optimize the value of public assets.

Following the adoption of these strategic orientations, the Council of Ministers approved a draft organic law amending the organic law on high-level appointments. Key changes include:

– Adding several strategic public institutions, whose leaders are appointed after Council of Ministers deliberation, to the list: the Grand Atlas Development Agency, the National Social Assistance Agency, the High Health Authority, the Territorial Health Groups, the Moroccan Agency for Medicines and Health Products, and the Moroccan Blood and Blood Derivatives Agency.

– Removing the Higher Institute of the Judiciary from the list, with its Director now appointed by His Majesty the King upon the recommendation of the Deputy President of the Superior Council of Judicial Power.

– Including the position of “President of the General Council for Agricultural Development” in the list of high-level functions appointed after government council deliberation.

The Council also approved four military-related decrees, reflecting His Majesty the King’s dedication to enhancing the professional and social conditions of Royal Armed Forces (FAR) members. These decrees include:

– **Creation of Two Defense Industrial Acceleration Zones**: Establishing industrial zones for defense and security equipment and armaments.

– **Amendment to the Status of Medical, Pharmacy, and Dental Teaching Researchers**: Emphasizing scientific excellence for professional access and promotion, rationalizing promotion procedures, and providing function allowances to department and center heads within military hospitals.

– **Modification of the National Coordination Committee in Hydrography, Oceanography, and Marine Cartography**: Including the Minister of Foreign Affairs or their representative in the committee.

– **Creation of a Military Attaché Post in Brasilia**: Strengthening ties with Brazil by establishing this new position at the Kingdom’s Embassy.

This Council of Ministers session not only adopted critical policy guidelines but also enacted significant reforms and appointments, highlighting Morocco’s commitment to strategic governance and continuous improvement under the leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI. As Morocco navigates the challenges of the modern world, these initiatives underscore a clear vision for a prosperous, resilient, and equitable future.