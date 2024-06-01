Exit Polls Confirm Eurasia Review Prediction, 3rd Innings For Narendra Modi, NDA To Touch 385 – OpEd

By Manoranjana Gupta

As the last and final phase of Indian general elections concluded today, the country waited with bated breath for the Exit Poll Predictions 2024.

Our readers will be delighted to know that the exit poll predictions made by leading poll agencies and television channels are closest to what we have been predicting in these columns for the last two months.

Eurasia Review had predicted a resounding victory for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, a hat-trick for Narendra Modi making him the second prime minister in India’s history to retain power for a third term. We had also predicted that BJP will break all records and spread its wings to the southern and eastern states as well, notching a couple of seats even in states where it was so far almost non-existent.

In several OpEd articles that have been published in recent weeks, this author had stated that the narrative set by the Modi government for “Abki Baar, Charsau Paar” (This time, we will cross the tally of 400) will fall short by perhaps 15-20 seats only. We had also stated that the ruling BJP on its own will overshoot the performance it delivered in the 2019 elections and will cross the last tally of 303. Our prediction has been that NDA will notch about 370-385 and BJP will clock anywhere between 310-340. In 2019, the BJP had won 303 seats on its own, while its NDA partners had added another 50 to the tally.

I quote from our published article – “The overwhelming sentiment, at least for the time being, is for a BJP hat-trick, with Modi having reframed, redefined and reinterpreted all political discourses. Modi is a ‘creative disruptor’. He speaks the language of 21st century ‘Young India’. With an unmatched youth population in the country, more than two-third Indians being between the age group of 15 and 59, there is a huge “demographic dividend” which only Modi could reap because his story of ‘rebooting India’ is a powerful one. It is a story of myriad social welfare schemes benefitting millions in rural hinterland, progress in education, public health and sanitation, economic development as well as pacy advancements in science and technology…..”

The exit polls have come as a shock to the YouTube media gang that had formed a Dissent Club against the Modi government and predicted a complete disaster for ruling BJP and was adamant that nothing could bring Modi to have a hat-trick. They had predicted a INDIA alliance government led by Gandhi family scion Rahul Gandhi as Prime Minister,

Till the very last minute, Modi has continued to build his image of being a tireless and incorruptible karyakarta (worker) of the party. With his magnetic personality and powerful oratory, he has managed to woo the masses like never before. Modi weaves a powerful narrative which keeps the country first and individual interests later.

Those who were predicting losses for BJP in the Hindi heartland were also basing their predictions on the basis of a lower turnout percentage, whereas a lower turnout has no impact on the final results. Let me give an example. For example in 2014, Delhi’s voting percentage was 70%. In 2019, the voting percentage fell sharply to 60% but the result was the same. Both the times, BJP swept all seven seats in the national capital.

In fact, one question that gets asked very often is whether the image appeal of Modi to the voters across India is growing or shrinking. The verdict this time will set this dilemma to rest. I think the entire election has been carried on the shoulders of a single individual and that is Modi. There is no doubt that he continues to attract the huge gamut of women and youth voter base. His appeal has now gone to newer geographies where so far BJP had never opened its account and where it is expected that Modi charisma will work and they will clock a few seats.

The second important noteworthy point is about the increasing sense of a Hindu religious-political identity, which the party has carefully and consciously nurtured in the last ten years. Towards the fag end of the election, Modi himself went overboard to drive that narrative across to the majority Hindu community. The political assertion of a Hindu religious identity was so visible in the last 48 hours as Modi sat in meditation at the memorial of one of the most revered Indian saints of all times, Swami Vivekanand, thereby signifying the construction of an inclusive Hindu identity.

The consecration of the Shri Ram Mandir in January this year was a watershed moment and the correction of historical injustices meted out to the religious majority were also factors that drummed up huge support in favour of Modi. What is more, he managed to carry out the impossible by giving a sense of cultural and political representation to backward and Dalit sub-groups which had so far never aligned themselves with the BJP. Be it Ayodhya or Kashmir or Remembrances of Partition Horrors, Modi swayed the average Hindu like never before. Although the BJP has always believed that if the Hindus unite, they can make the minorities irrelevant, but it has been the charismatic personality and aggression of Modi that has made this possible as an electoral model and opportunity.

Take it or leave it, there is in reality no contest.

Love him, or loathe him, Modi is here to stay.