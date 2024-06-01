Kuwait’s Emir Makes Sabah Khaled Al-Sabah Crown Prince

By Arab News

Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah issued a decree on Saturday appointing Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah as crown prince, the state news agency KUNA said.

The Emiri order was issued after reviewing the constitution, taking into account Law No. 4 of 1964 regarding the inheritance of the emirate, the Emiri order issued on May 15, 2024 appointing the prime minister, the Emiri order issued on May 10, 2024, and Decree No. 73 issued on May 12, 2024 forming the ministry.

“We ordered the following: Article (1): Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah shall be approved as Crown Prince,” KUNA said, citing the the order.

“Article (2): The Prime Minister must present this matter to the Council of Ministers to take appropriate constitutional measures,” it added.

“Article (3): This order of ours shall be effective from the date of its issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette,” it also said.

Sheikh Meshal issued the order at Seif Palace.