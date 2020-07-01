Myanmar: Military Detentions Prompt Flight Of Villagers In Kyaukphyu Twsp

By DMG

More than 100 residents of Kat Thabyay village in Arakan State’s Kyaukphyu Township have reportedly sought refuge at a monastery in downtown Kyaukphyu after nine Kat Thabyay villagers were recently arrested by the Tatmadaw.

Small arms fire was heard in the vicinity of Kat Thabyay village after the nine young men were taken by security personnel from the Dhanyawadi Naval Base in Kyaukphyu on June 27, said U Kyaw Tun, a resident of the village.

Some residents fled to Kyaukphyu town for fear of being arrested by the Tatmadaw following the detention of the nine young villagers, he added.

“We are concerned for our safety because security personnel are arresting residents on sight. This is the reason why we fled to Kyaukphyu town,” he explained.

More than 100 people from Kat Thabyay village are currently sheltering at a philanthropic centre that doubles as a monastery in the town of Kyaukphyu’s Cedi Taung ward, said local residents.

“We fled to Kyaukphyu town in fear of being arrested by the Tatmadaw when we heard gunfire in the village. … Almost all residents fled their homes,” said Ma Kyaw Nu, a woman from Kat Thabyay village.

Local residents said they do not know where the nine villagers are being detained or whether they have had the opportunity to contact family members.