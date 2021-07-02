Stoltenberg Reaffirms NATO’s Commitment To KFOR Mission And Stability In Western Balkans

By Eurasia Review

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg travelled on Thursday to the NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR), where he met with the KFOR Commander Major General Franco Federici, personnel from 27 troop contributing nations (including NATO Allies and partners), and the Director of the NATO Advisory and Liaison Team Brigadier General Jörg Ruter.

“The fact that we are so many nations here from NATO allied countries, but also from some partner nations demonstrates the strength of our mission. It demonstrates the commitment by many nations to stability and peace in Kosovo and in this region,” the NATO Secretary General said.

“KFOR mission is important not only for Kosovo and for the region, but also for NATO and for all NATO allies, because we have seen throughout history that stability in this region matters for all of us. It matters for Europe, it matters for NATO,” he added.

“My main message today is to thank all the men and women serving in KFOR and I commend you for the way you have been able to cope with the pandemic, as you also conduct your important work in the KFOR mission,” the Secretary General pointed out.

“For many years the operation in Afghanistan was the biggest, but as we speak shortly we’ll end that mission; KFOR will not only be the longest, but also the biggest NATO military operation,” he also said.

During his visit, Secretary General Stoltenberg also held bilateral meetings with Ms. Vjosa Osmani, Mr. Albin Kurti and Mr. Goran Rakić. He restressed KFOR’s continued efforts for the benefit of all communities living in Kosovo, and NATO’s steadfast support to the EU-facilitated Dialogue and other efforts aimed at the normalization of relations between Belgrade and Pristina.